Kendal Grey has been putting on a lot of excellent matches during her time in WWE NXT, but chemistry with one opponent in particular stands out to her.

After being signed as part of WWE's NIL program in 2023 as a former amateur wrestler, Kendal Grey quickly picked up the world of professional wrestling. Many have compared her to a female version of Kurt Angle with how quickly she's been able to adapt to the in-ring style.

Grey has already had a run with the EVOLVE Women's Championship and will look to win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time later tonight against Lola Vice at the Great American Bash. But on her climb for the top prize in NXT, Grey has seemingly found an opponent with whom she could be interlocked for years to come.

Kendal Grey | Kendal Grey on X

Kendal Grey believes she has great in-ring chemistry with Kelani Jordan

WWE NXT Superstar Kendal Grey was a recent guest on Off the Ropes for Sirius XM. While discussing her tremendous series of matches with Kelani Jordan, Grey admitted she believes the two of them seamlessly work together, crediting Jordan's background as a gymnast for a potential reason why they have gelled together so well.

"I think for her to have the gymnastics background, you're so aware of your body and the way it moves and also, Kelani, she is super passionate and she cares about this so much and I feel like when two people are so passionate and wanting the best things to happen, to put on the best match, I feel like you seamlessly just work together, you know?

"I feel like, ultimately, at the end of the day, Kelani's super frickin' good and so athletic and she's amazing at what she does and it's awesome to get in the ring with her. Obviously, I don't agree with all the things that she does," Grey laughed. "But, I do respect her, I respect what she does and I think that hopefully we get in the ring against each other and standing across each other many more times." [H/T: Fightful]

Could a WWE main roster call up for Kendal Grey be imminent?

The main event of tonight's Great American Bash event will likely go a long way in determining the main roster future of both Kendal Grey and Lola Vice.

There's no doubt at this stage, but Grey and Vice are primed and ready for a call-up to either Raw or SmackDown. But is NXT prepared to lose either of these women in the weeks ahead?

An argument can be made that the loser of tonight's main event could be called up to the WWE main roster immediately. Even if it doesn't happen, you can bet that both of these women will be important parts of WWE's women's division for many years to come.