WWE NXT Preview [6/23/26]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Two huge championship matches will be made official on the go-home edition of WWE NXT ahead of Great American Bash on Sunday.

The brand's first PLE on The CW is set to be headlined by Naraku vs. Tony D'Angelo for the NXT Championship and Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women's Championship.

Naraku defeated fellow NXT newcomer Mason Rook to earn his first opportunity at gold since arriving in WWE last month, and he has made it his goal to dethrone D'Angelo.

But the champion has yet to back down from a challenge, and even with a crop of new arrivals coming for his title, D'Angelo has stayed focused on proving himself as the best in NXT.

How will things unfold before their title showdown at Great American Bash?

Meanwhile, Grey finally gets another shot at capturing the top title in the NXT women's division.

Grey to Gold

10 days… pic.twitter.com/47MUAiREjt — Kendal Grey (@kendalgreywwe) June 18, 2026

The former EVOLVE Women's Champion won the 2025 Women's Iron Survivor Challenge last December, but Jacy Jayne had some help from her Fatal Influence peers to defeat Grey and retain the title.

Grey was also in the Triple Threat Match at NXT Stand & Deliver, which featured Vice pinning Jayne to win the championship.

What will the two women's superstars have to say to each other before they clash once again at Great American Bash?

Elsewhere, a top contender will be determined for one of the other titles in the women's division, as Izzi Dame goes one-on-one with Arianna Grace to decide the next opponent for Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair.

Other matches announced for NXT include Hank and Tank vs. Birthright, and Tristan Angels vs. EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke.

Also, former DarkState teammates Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars go face to face before stepping into the ring at Great American Bash.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of WWE NXT. Check back for updates on any additional matches and segments announced for the show.

How to Watch WWE NXT:

Streaming: The CW Network

WWE NXT start time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE NXT location:

Location: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

WWE NXT Match Card (Announced):

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo and Naraku contract signing

NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice and Kendal Grey contract signing

Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the Women's Speed Championship

Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars face-to-face

Hank and Tank vs. Birthright

Tristan Angels vs. Aaron Rourke