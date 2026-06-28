WWE NXT Great American Bash Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Will a double layer cake celebration be in order tonight in Orlando?

The media partnership between NXT and The CW Network takes a new step forward Sunday night as The Great American Bash emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and is broadcast live on The CW.

All the top titles will be on the line, including the NXT Women's Championship. Lola Vice is set to defend her gold against a very determined and hungry Kendal Grey in the show's main event. The former collegiate wrestling standout is looking to make her third opportunity at the NXT Women's Title her charm and double-fist some Carvel ice cream cake after the match is all said and done.

The NXT Men's Championship will also be on the line as Tony D'Angelo steps into the ring with a very evil man. Naraku fired a literal warning shot this past Tuesday night and badly burned the face of Tony D in the process. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion will now square off against a compromised champion and may be on the verge of claiming his first singles title in WWE.

Zaria and Tatum Paxley will continue their heated rivalry Sunday as they battle over the NXT Women's North American Championship, while Myles Borne defends the NXT Men's North American Championship. Finally, Wren Sinclair will put her WWE Women's Speed Title on the line against Birthright's Arianna Grace.

Former teammates Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars are set for war tonight. Shugars is out to prove that DarkState made the biggest mistake imaginable when they cut him loose from the group. Also, days after Tristan Angels was screwed out of the Men's Evolve Championship, he'll go one-on-one with Shiloh Hill.

Here's everything we know about tonight's edition of The Great American Bash. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

NXT Great American Bash date:

Date: June 28, 2026

NXT Great American Bash start time:

Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT)

NXT Great American Bash location:

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

How to Watch NXT Great American Bash:

Television: The CW Network

WWE Night Of Champions Match Card:

Kendal Grey | WWE

Lola Vice (c) vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women's Championship

Tony D'Angelo (c) vs. Naraku for the NXT Men's Championship

Zaria (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women's North American Championship

Myles Borne (c) vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT Men's North American Championship

Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox

Wren Sinclair (c) vs. Arianna Grace for the WWE Women's Speed Championship

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels