Kevin Nash Urges WWE Stars to Unionize Following Latest Round of Releases

Kevin Nash believes its time for WWE Superstars to protect themselves in the future against TKO.

Over the last month, almost 30 names across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT have been released from WWE following WrestleMania 42. These releases featured some shocking names, including Kairi Sane, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Wyatt Sicks. It also saw The New Day agree to depart the company after being asked to restructure their contracts and take a pay cut.

These releases have once again sparked talk among the WWE Universe about wrestlers unionizing to protect themselves in the future. The idea of unions in wrestling is nothing new, dating all the way back to the 1980s when Jesse "The Body" Ventura urged the locker room to do the same, only to be ratted out to the boss by Hulk Hogan.

Jesse "The Body" Ventura | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kevin Nash believes WWE Superstars should unionize under SAG-AFTRA

On the latest episode of the Kliq This! podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke up for the current talent, believing it's time the roster stands up against TKO and unionizes to protect their rights going forward.

"This could be one of those times where this whole 1099 thing finally f---ing just take it out of the f---ing bag," Kevin Nash said. "Bring the folders out. Bring them all out. Jesse [Ventura], come on. You said on Hulk's thing that your era is over. It's not. We need you, Jesse. Jesse, tell them how you were going to do it. Tell them how you were going to unionize. Go to SAG. Get a bunch of guys together.

"Take one of the programs that's written down, and you tell me that that program isn't more heavily written and more produced than Curb Your Enthusiasm was, and then all those actors that went on that show got SAG paid. So why don't you guys go and see if you can get unionized through the Screen Actors Guild? They'll be more than happy to take their f---ing cut of your money. But it won't be 50%. They'll change the ball game.

"There's one thing Endeavor does know, because it's all Endeavor's deal. Endeavor knows that game. That's what they do. That's their home run. So if they're so good at that game, let the boys play by those rules. Know the game, you can't have it both ways. Can't play Endeavor at the f---ing top with the 300% increases and f---ing 1099 the dock workers that are f--king Brad Pitt and f---ing Pacino. You can't do both."

Is Kevin Nash speaking for Triple H?

One of Kevin Nash's best friends, Triple H, is currently in charge of WWE's creative team. While Nash typically doesn't cross lines like this against the company, TKO's recent interference in WrestleMania 42 storylines and the latest round of releases have the WWE Hall of Famer singing a different tune.

Elsewhere on this week's podcast, Nash openly buried TKO for sticking their noses in where they don't belong and interfering with Triple H's creative process—going as far as to seemingly reveal a request TKO made to Triple H to determine who they were going to release recently. Nash made it abundantly clear that if TKO does anything to remove Triple H from power, he's done working with WWE.

While it would be impossible for Triple H to publicly speak out against TKO right now, they can't stop one of his best friends from speaking up for him. It doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility that Nash is speaking for Triple H through his podcast as a way to vent his frustrations publicly.