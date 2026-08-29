At this year's SummerSlam PLE in Minneapolis earlier this month, Kevin Owens made his triumphant return to WWE after being away from the ring recovering from a serious neck injury for 17 months.

Owens participated in fatal four-way number one contendership on the show and as a surprise. He won the match and earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship because of it.

Since returning, Owens has looked phyically strong and healthy. It's a far cry from where Owens was physically when he left the company due to injury.

In a new interview with the Toronto Sun, Owens spoke about injuring his neck, the recovery, and the return. Owens also revealed that a terrifying physical moment triggered the attention to his neck and eventually led to him taking the time off to heal.

“In early January, something was wrong," Owens said. "Then it got better and I had a pretty insane Ladder Match with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble which I managed to walk away from relatively okay.

"Then the match at Elimination Chamber happened and at the end of that match, I realized, oh, things still are not right because my legs were not — basically, best way I could put it is my legs didn’t function properly. They weren’t responding how they should. So once that happened, and then it didn’t get better, we obviously realized something pretty serious was going on.”

Kevin Owens called Sami Zayn world title win a special moment

Sami Zayn | WWE

A lot happened in WWE while he was away from the company. John Cena retired and Sami Zayn won his first world championship. Regarding the Zayn victory, Owens said in the interview that the moment was special for him and just wished he could have been there to see it in-person.

Owens cashed in the title opportunity he won at SummerSlam last week on SmackDown. Owens challenged CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He lost the match due to Zayn. Zayn initially ran down to the ring to try and help Owens win. At the end of the match, Zayn tried to get Owens to use the title belt illegally to win. Owens denied him and Zayn popped him with the title belt instead. Punk was then able to hit the GTS and get the victory to retain his title.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Owens attempted to get back into the world title picture. He faced Gunther and Finn Balor in a number one contender triple threat match, but the match ended in a no-contest when Zayn interfered.