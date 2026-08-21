WWE SmackDown Preview (8/21/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's a match 20 years in the making, and it's finally going down tonight in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena, fittingly the home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, because the main event bout may end up resembling a hockey fight more than it does a wrestling match.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens have decades' worth of pent-up anger, frustration, and flat-out disdain for one another that they are ready to expel in the form of physical violence. Oh yeah, the WWE Championship will be on the line as well.

KO has had 15 different televised opportunities in his career to win the company's top prize and has yet to walk away with it. Will tonight finally be his night against his arch-nemesis, and in front of his fellow countrymen? We'll find out soon enough.

Speaking of violence, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will be back under the same roof one week after their latest ringside brawl. The WWE Tag Team Championship will also be up for grabs as Damian Priest and R-Truth get their rematch against The MFT's, and Blake Monroe will finally wrestle her debut match as a member of the Blue Brand.

Gunther, Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are all being advertised for the show locally. Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

WWE Championship Match: CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens | WWE

Kevin Owens missed over a year of his career after having to undergo neck fusion surgery ahead of WrestleMania 41, but after working as hard as he could to get back to the ring, KO suddenly finds himself with an opportunity to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. The match just happens to come with the added bonus of being against CM Punk, whom he's despised for years.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The MFT's vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

The MFT's vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth | WWE

Under the watchful eye of their father, Haku, Tama and Talla Tonga defeated Damian Priest & R-Truth and The War Raiders in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match last Friday night to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship. General Manager Nick Aldis is now giving Priest & Truth an opportunity to win their tag titles back as Shinsuke Nakamura and his mystery partner continue to wait in the shadows.

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe

Blake Monroe promised her fans that their patience would be rewarded, and at long last, the wait for The Glamour is officially over. After making her surprise SmackDown debut back in May, the former NXT Women's North American Champion has finally been booked to wrestle her first match on the Blue Brand. It'll be The Glamour against The Beautiful Madness as Blake goes one-on-one with Giulia.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

CM Punk (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Will Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton unleash more chaos ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event?

The MFT's (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth for the WWE Tag Team Championship

Giulia vs. Blake Monroe