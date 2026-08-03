Every Match Result from WWE SummerSlam 2026

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is officially in the books, and it was a weekend chock full of shocking results, surprise returns and emotial moments.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins appear to have completed the story of the Shield; Kevin Owens is back in action after 17 months; Randy Orton also returned to screw over Cody Rhodes; Chad Gable is finally a singles champion, and Chelsea Green is ready for global domination.

Here's everything you may have missed from this weekend's event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Liv Morgan defeated IYO SKY to retain the Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan | WWE

In her first defense of the Women's World Championship in over 100 days, Liv Morgan knocked off IYO SKY to retain her title. While there was some brief outside interference from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, their involvement didn't really factor into the finish.

Morgan proved to be overly prepared for the Genius of the Sky. When IYO flipped out of an ObLIVion attempt, Morgan was right there to hit her with a Codebreaker and then the ObLIVion to score the three-count.

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys defeated Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & Jacob Fatu

Maybe, just maybe, LA Knight is finally done with The Bloodline. The Megastar teamed with Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys Saturday night and defeated The Usos and Jacob Fatu in a six-man tag team match. All eyes were on Solo throughout, as many suspected that he may ultimately decide to realign with his family, but to his credit, he stayed loyal to his teammates. In the end, Knight reset Jey Uso back to factory settings with a BFT and picked up the win.

Gunther defeated Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis | WWE

Nick Aldis may not have defeated Gunther on Friday night, but he received a standing ovation from U.S. Bank Stadium for his efforts. The National Treasure wrestled his first match in over three years Saturday night, and took it straight to The Ring General.

He only had a month to prepare, and maybe her could have pulled out the win with a little more conditioning, but Gunther eventually locked in the sleeper and forced the SmackDown General Manager to tap out.

Fatal Influence defeated The Bella Twins & Paige

Fatal Influence scored the biggest win of their careers on Friday when they defeated WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and future Hall of Famer Paige in a six-woman tag team match. They won fair and square after Jacy hit Paige with a Rolling Encore, and The Bellas were none too pleased with that outcome.

The sisters attacked the Anti Diva after the match was over, and Nikki left lying with a Rack Attack 2.0. Brie Bella was injured during the match, but there's been no update on her condition.

CM Punk defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the WWE Championship

Randy Orton | WWE

WWE fans had not seen Randy Orton since he lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 42, but The Viper returned in a major way on Saturday night. He slid into the ring during the WWE Championship Match and dropped his old buddy Cody with an RKO out of nowhere while the referee was down.

CM Punk was also down at the time and had no idea what happened, but he took advantage of the situation and hit Rhodes with a GTS just in time for the rousing ref to count the three.

Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell

There's no denying it now. Oba Femi is the future of WWE. Those were the words of Brock Lesnar as he officially passed the torch after Saturday night's main event Hell in a Cell Match. The Ruler took multiple F-5s and a Tombstone onto the exposed wood in the center of the ring, but he just kept battling back against Lesnar. After enduring an immense amount of punishment, Femi slayed The Beast once and for all with a thunderous Fall From Grace.

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn, Finn Balor & Gunther to become the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship

Kevin Owens | WWE

Newly reinstated SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis opened Sunday night's show with the shocking announcement that Gunther and Kevin Owens were being added to the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor.

KO had been out of action for 17 months after undergoing spinal fusion surgery, but after stunning his good buddy Sami Zayn, he immediately earned a shot at CM Punk's WWE Championship.

Baron Corbin defeated Trick Williams to capture the Men's United States Championship

Baron Corbin came back to WWE to kick ass and win championships, and that's exactly what he did on Sunday night. Every person inside U.S. Bank Stadium who was chanting 'Whoop that Trick' watched on in stunned silence as Corbin did just that. After sending Lil Yachty crashing through a table at ringside, The Nomad cracked Williams with the U.S. Title belt as the referee was checking on Yachty. He then hit an End of Days to steal the gold.

Chelsea Green defeated Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton & Lash Legend in a Ladder Match to win the Interim WWE Women's Championship

Chelsea Green | WWE

Take that, Michael Hayes! Chelsea Green is an underdog no more, and the global takeover tour has officially begun. Green defeated Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend in a Ladder Match to win her first WWE Women's Championship.

While it may come with an interim tag, it's still real to all of us who have pledged allegiance from day one. Green will now carry the gold until Rhea Ripley is healthy enough for a unification match.

Danhausen defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Human Monies on a Pole Match

This match ended up being exactly what we all expected it to be. The Human Monies on a Pole stipulation allowed for plenty of shenanigans to transpire, and they did in the form of Judgment Day interference and the re-emergence of the minihausens.

There was a section of U.S. Bank Stadium that was loudly chanting Joe Hendry's name toward the end of the match, and the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion did appear to help Danhausen retrieve his Human Monies.

Chad Gable defeated Penta to capture the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Penta and Chad Gable | WWE

The Chad Gable redemption arc is now complete. The hometown Minnesota boy defeated Penta Sunday night to finally capture his first singles championship in WWE. Penta had Gable in position for the Mexican Destroyer, but Chad was able to hook his leg as he attempted his jump and cinched in the ankle lock. Penta tried to make it to the ropes, but ultimately tapped out. Gable's family hit the ring after the match to celebrate his long-overdue career achievement.

Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

The final chapter of the Shield was written at SummerSlam on Sunday night. Roman Reigns successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship over Seth Rollins in a match that was just a masterclass in storytelling.

From special callbacks to Dean Ambrose tributes, fans inside U.S. Bank were treated to something truly special. It took Reigns hitting three consecutive spears to finally put his brother down, and the two of them shared one last fist bump after their battle came to an end.