Kevin Owens Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery, Recovery Timeline Unclear
There's finally some positive news to share on the Kevin Owens injury front.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the former WWE Universal Champion underwent successful neck surgery on Friday to repair the issues that sidelined him ahead of WrestleMania 41.
While KO is now officially on the mend, he's still expected to miss a significant amount of time away from the ring - if he's able to return at all. Nothing is a guarantee in this particular situation.
"Those that we spoke to in WWE at the time of Owens’ injury expected him to miss both WrestleMania 41 and 42," Ross Sapp said in his report Saturday. "One source said that one year is the likely minimum for an injury of this kind, but the reality is that they’re going to see how Kevin Owens heels and what he’s comfortable with as time progresses."
Owens was just days away from facing Randy Orton at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before he was told by doctors he'd be unable to compete at this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'.
The Viper ended up facing then TNA World Champion Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41, beating him in a fun but short contest with an RKO out of nowhere.
All of us at The Takedown on SI wish Kevin Owens the best recovery possible and hope to see him back in the ring some day soon.
