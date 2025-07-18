The Latest WWE Backstage Chatter On Seth Rollins' Knee Injury
There is a ton of conflicting information hitting the rumor mill this week when it comes to Seth Rollins' knee injury, and that may be the goal of those people who are handing out said information.
It is very likely that WWE wants people confused as to what's real and what's not. Mission accomplished if that's the case, because the lines between story and reality are definitely blurred in this situation.
Rollins lost to LA Knight over the weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event after coming up lame on a springboard moonsault attempt. He was visibly upset afterward and had to be helped to the back. The following night at WWE Evolution, Seth was seen wearing a knee brace and was walking around backstage on crutches.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that certain staff members were under the impression that Rollins would be winning his match against The Megastar this past Saturday night, which had many insisting that an audible had been called when he lost.
"Producers, talent and a number of staff are being told that Rollins’ injury is legitimate, but there isn’t a real solid detail on how long he could be out," Ross Sapp reported Friday night. "Most everyone agrees that Rollins has some sort of injury, but there isn’t a lot known on when he actually sustained it or if it was “worked” on Saturday Night’s Main Event."
An earlier report from the Wrestling Observer said that Rollins is legitimately dealing with some kind of injury, but not one that would keep him out of action for any extended period of time. A number of WWE producers are also now skeptical about the severity of his condition, according to Ross Sapp.
WWE was hopeful an MRI on Monday would provide a clearer picture on much time Seth would have to miss, but his knee was apparently still too swollen to get a definitive diagnosis. Rollins then said on the Rich Eisen show Wednesday that he feels like he'll be on the shelf for the foreseeable future.
Whether this is a work or a shoot, or somewhere in between, Sean Ross Sapp says it's likely that various pieces of information are being disseminated intentionally.
We'll continue to keep you updated on the Seth Rollins injury situation as more details become available.
