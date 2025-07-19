AEW Collision Preview (7/19/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
The fallout from All In Texas continues in Chicago where Dynamite left off on tonight's episode of Collision.
We have a new TNT Champion, and his name is "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes. After the untimely injury of Adam Cole, Rhodes won a 4-way match at All In Texas to clinch his first AEW championship in his third match in less than 24 hours.
Rhodes will make his first address as champion on TNT tonight as Kyle Fletcher still lurks as a challenger for his new gold.
The in-ring action for Collision is stacked throughout the card. In a follow-up to the 8-man All Star tag from Dynamite, ROH World Champion Bandido, Jetspeed, and Mascara Dorada will take on The Don Callis Family's Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero. It's important to note that Wednesday's All Star Tag ended with Bandido being pinned by CMLL's Hechicero.
Ricochet will face off with AR Fox after Ricochet's new associates, the Gates of Agony, attacked Fox weeks ago in Seattle. The Gates of Agony will also be in action in a 4-way $200,000 tag team match vs Cru, The Gunns, and Big Bill & Bryan Keith.
Following weeks of battling alongside their respective tag team partners, Megan Bayne and Tay Melo will go head-to-head with everyone, including Penelope Ford and Anna Jay, banned from ringside. Could the rumored women's tag team championships come into play soon?
Also, Alex Windsor will make her Collision debut against Taya Valkyrie after making her first official appearance as a member of the AEW roster at All In Texas in the women's Casino Gauntlet match.
Rounding out the card is La Faccion Ingoberables' Rush facing one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions, Katsuyori Shibata. Will Rush make an impact that leads to LFI being the next challengers for the World Trios titles?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision Tonight:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
We'll hear from TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes
Bandido, Jetspeed, and Mascara Dorada vs The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero)
Megan Bayne vs Tay Melo
Rush vs Katsuyori Shibata
Gates of Agony vs The Gunns vs Cru vs Big Bill & Bryan Keith in a 4-Way $200K Tag Team Match
Taya Valkyrie vs Alex Windsor
Ricochet vs AR Fox
