Kit Wilson Doesn't Fear Danhausen or Working as a Singles Star (Exclusive)

Kit Wilson is teaming up with The Miz to take on Danhausen and a mystery partner tonight at the WWE Backlash PLE in Tampa, Florida. Nobody knows who Danhausen will find to team with, but Wilson isn't worried.

"There’s a big question mark there," Wilson said to The Takedown on SI in an exclusive interview. "Me and The Miz have technically both lost to Danhausen before, but that was us not taking his ability into consideration. We underestimated him. I’ve got our cat with me. I’m more than ready. We’ve been game-planning. I’m going all the way. I’m not scared. I’ll destroy them, guaranteed."

Wilson won't actually have his cat with him for the match on Saturday, but the man is confident. That stood out during our conversation, but Wilson also was able to reflect on his journey and just how much his partner this weekend, The Miz, played a part in it.

"I think The Miz will always get underplayed for how big he is in this company," Wilson said. "The only time that man is going to get his respect is when he’s doing his WWE Hall of Fame speech and we get that video package right before, and then we realize, 'wow, The Miz was the best thing that ever happened.'

"The Miz defeated John Cena in (the WrestleMania 27 main event). And thanks to The Miz’s mentorship, I stood in the ring toe-to-toe with John Cena on the grandest stage of them all. You can’t knock this guy. The Miz is top dog."

Kit Wilson loves the pressure of working as a singles star in WWE

The Miz and Kit Wilson | WWE

So, yeah. Wilson isn't scared. The lack of fear has helped him recently on SmackDown. Wilson came up to the main roster as part of the Pretty Deadly tag team, but has shelved that part of his career due an injury to his partner. Wilson opened up on how hard it was and how nervous he was to make a switch to a singles star in the WWE.

"It really was a mindset change," Wilson said. "It was a stark contrast — professionally in the ring, and personally, just living life. Me and Elton are best friends. We were on the road together, we spent so much time together. We were so linked up. So, to go into a singles career off his unfortunate injury was very difficult to begin with. But I’ve never felt more pressure and I’ve never felt more alive because of it.

"I’m doing this for myself and my family, my cats — but I feel like I’m now doing this for Elton too. I feel like I’m doing this for Elton’s family, so that if he can come back, he can come back to something stronger — a new Pretty Deadly. I love that pressure and I love this ability to grow as a solo performer. Working with The Miz and growing alongside him has opened avenues I was never going to enter before. I think I’m thriving in it. And I think this is just the start."

Wilson articulated how different being in a tag team is from being a singles star. To him, the beauty of working as a singles star is the fact that his own personality gets to shine.

"I think the greatest thing about being a tag team is you can rely on each other and work with each other. In the ring, obviously, if you take a big hit — you take a superplex — you can tag out and take that breather you need. The beauty of singles wrestling, however, is you really do get more focus on yourself as an individual character, your own personality. You get to go a bit more into the minutiae of who you are." Kit Wilson

WWE Backlash airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix intentionally tonight from Tampa. Other announced matches include Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, Iyo Sky vs. Asuka, and more. As for Wilson, the man is ready.

"Backlash, you never know what’s going to happen," Wilson said. "That’s the thrill and the fun of a pay-per-view. However, I can only stress: me and Miz are ready for shenanigans, for curses, for surprises, for cheating — if we can call it what it is."