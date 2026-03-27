LA Knight Addresses Injury Concern Following Monday Night Raw

Viewers of WWE Raw noticed a dent in the armor of former WWE United States champion LA Knight.

Knight fulfilled his weekly obligation to terrorize The Vision on Monday night, interfering in a tag-team match between Austin Theory and Logan Paul and The Usos. The Megastar launched Logan Paul into steel stairs, took Paul's brass knuckles, and then tossed them to Jey Uso in the ring.

Jey Uso proceeded to cause a disqualification after he struck Theory in the skull using the brass knuckles. As Knight made his moves, fans noticed something different about his physical appearance and overall well-being. Knight put all the noise to rest in one social media post last night.

LA Knight | Netflix

Knight's swollen elbow

Knight has been healthy for most of his time in the WWE and hasn't missed a single WrestleMania since he's been on the main roster. At last year's WrestleMania 41, Knight lost the WWE United States championship to Jacob Fatu. This year, it looks like Knight is on a collision course for a match against someone within The Vision.

As fans watched Knight continue to wreak havoc on The Vision, they saw that Knight's elbow was swollen or disfigured.mFans likened the potential injury to a similar elbow injury John Cena had endured.

Hopefully LA Knight’s elbow is good pic.twitter.com/WnjMnDVH2I — ⭐️ (@LAKnightsGame) March 24, 2026

It turns out fans have nothing to worry about, as Knight replied to a post on X from a concerned fan.

Knight sets the record straight

What Knight is currently going through is inflammation of the bursa in his elbow. A bursa is a sac filled with fluid that serves as a cushion between bones, muscles, tendons, and joints, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Being on the backend of a bursa flare up won't keep me from the road to @WrestleMania." @RealLAKnight on X

Knight made it clear that it's a flare-up that is winding down and won't affect him at WrestleMania 42, though he's currently not scheduled for a match on the grandest stage of them all right now.

While Knight continues to be involved in The Vision's business, Seth Rollins is the other main event player who has his eyes locked on The Vision. Rollins has attacked Paul Heyman twice since returning to WWE television. Knight and Rollins have common goals, but their paths have yet to properly cross on TV.