Logan Paul Reveals How Long He's Expected to Be Out After Suffering Torn Triceps

Logan Paul's WWE career hasn't seen him on the receiving end of many injuries outside of a sprained meniscus and MCL after wrestling Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship back at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

As fans found out this past Monday night on WWE Raw, the injury bug finally caught up to him. It was announced that Paul had suffered a torn triceps during his World Tag Team Championship defense against The Street Profits at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, but no timeline was given on his return to the ring.

The Maverick took to social media on Wednesday to announce that doctors informed him that he would need around six months to make a full recovery. Paul, very much in character, went on to claim that he doesn't believe that and that he will be back in only a couple weeks time.

Logan Paul appears to be in good spirits about his triceps injury

Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all. Still the Tag Team champ just FYI. They’re telling me 6 month recovery but I don’t believe them, I’ll be back in a couple weeks with some PRIME shake (32g protein) pic.twitter.com/TyAXpqC5UE — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 27, 2026

In the post, which you can see above, he also states that he underwent surgery while awake, telling his doctor that he wanted to feel everything.

Logan Paul's injury might put a damper on whatever plans were in place for himself and Theory as the World Tag Team Champions over on Raw, but the title are staying with The Vision. Paul Heyman confirmed this past Monday that Freebird Rule is officially in effect, which will allow Bron Breakker to fill in as Theory's tag team partner moving forward.

Breakker recently scored a huge victory over Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash earlier this month. The rivalry between those two seems to be far from over, with Rollins and The Street Profits still having issues with The Vision and wanting to get revenge for their losses against the group recently.

Bronson Reed | WWE

Another member of The Vision that is still on the sidelines is Bronson Reed. The big man suffered a distal bicep tear back in February with no confirmation on when he could be getting back in the ring.

Reed has been active on social media lately, and his recovery appears to be going very well. Recent photos have Reed looking better than ever physically, giving fans hope that he might be getting involved in this feud sooner rather than later.

Logan Paul's injury is the latest for The Vision, which has been snake bit dating back to October. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and now Paul, all suffered injuries that required surgery.