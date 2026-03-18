LA Knight Has Changed His Backstage Habits Following WWE Unreal Season Two
WWE cameras are not likely to find LA Knight hanging around in Gorilla any time soon.
The Megastar was involved in one of the more talked-about moments of WWE Unreal season two on Netflix earlier this year. Film crews captured a post-match conversation between Knight and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple" Levesque during last year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.
Both men were clearly frustrated over the finish of the annual men's ladder match not going according to plan, but Levesque did most of the talking. During an appearance on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, Knight admitted that he was strongly biting his tongue at the time.
"I had my own frustrations about that situation, that partially had to do with the finish, but more so it had to do with an overarching theme that I don’t need to get into the weeds about here,” Knight said.
Like many other talents in the WWE locker room, Knight has mixed feelings about the company's newest reality show.
While he does see some potential benefits of pulling the curtain back for the audience, he very much has an old-school mentality that the magician should not reveal how they pulled off the trick.
LA Knight will not spend any more time at Gorilla position than required
Wrestlers are well aware that the WWE Unreal cameras could be on them at any time, but in that moment, Knight said he had no idea that he was being filmed. This has caused him to adjust his backstage habits ever since.
“I don’t even stop there in Gorilla anymore. When my match is over, my segment is over, I go straight through and I go to the locker room,” Knight said. “If they want to talk to me about my match or whatever happened out there, sure, let’s talk about it when there’s not a microphone or camera around. Because that’s how it’s always been. And with that being the case, I’m not going to stop in there and leave myself susceptible to that.”
While that particular episode of WWE Unreal saw Knight getting reprimanded by Paul Levesque, he also received praise from his boss for his role in the Seth Rollins injury angle at Saturday Night's Main Event in a separate episode.
Knight has since moved on to a program with The Vision, sans The Visionary himself. Although his path to a match at WrestleMania 42 remains unclear, with the biggest show of the year just a little over four weeks away.
WWE Unreal season three is set to premiere on Netflix later this year.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com