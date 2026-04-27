Huge Update on Triple H's Future as Head of WWE Creative

Triple H's position as Chief Content Officer and the man in charge of WWE creative is intact.

Despite criticism from fans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas and ticket sales that were considerably lower this year compared to last in the same venue, WWE President Nick Khan is backing Paul Levesque in his current position steering the creative ship in WWE.

According to Post Wrestling, Khan addressed not only Triple H as the head of creative, but fan complaints around the direction of the company early in 2026 during an employee town hall on Monday.

The report indicates that Khan was adamant that the complaints they're hearing from WWE fans are from a vocal minority. Khan reportedly read messages from 2015 that hinted at similar criticism and argued that the vocal minority's criticism cannot be taken reliably.

Triple H | WWE

Triple H reportedly signs a new deal with WWE

Regarding Triple H, the Post Wrestling report says that Khan confirmed Triple H would maintain his position inside of WWE. The report did not clarify whether or not this meant that Triple H was given a formal contract extension with the company.

However, in an update after Khan's comments, Sean Ross Sapp noted that it was "heavily implied" to him that Levesque had signed a new long-term contract with the company. This comes on the heels of WWE releasing a group of talent last Friday.

It was heavily implied to Fightful that Paul Levesque aka Triple H has recently reached a new long term agreement with TKO/WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 27, 2026

The creative complaints Khan was referencing about the company and Triple H had to do with the build to WrestleMania. Celebrity stars like Pat McAfee were inserted into top storylines at the request of top TKO Group officials like Ari Emanuel. Triple H was said to have not been a fan of those requests and produced television segments to address those concerns.

Other celebrity involvement at WrestleMania 42 included Jelly Roll and IShowSpeed. As for McAfee, he was a central figure to the main event storyline between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. McAfee was the mastermind behind Orton's vicious turn and made his disdain for the product, with Rhodes at the forefront, known.

Plans called for McAfee to wrestle a match alongside Orton against Rhodes and Jelly Roll, but those plans were scrapped when McAfee pulled himself out of the angle.

Pat McAfee | WWE

In addition to celebrity involvement, WrestleMania 42 was criticized for featuring too many advertisements and sponsorships throughout the two-night event. Those ads stood out more on the night one card, which featured short matches that weren't spectacular. Night two was easier to manage due to the fact that it featured Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk in a classic main event.

Triple H has been the head of WWE creative since Vince McMahon retired from the company in 2022. Prior to that, Triple H had creative influence and ran the NXT brand.