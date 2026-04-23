Seth Rollins Angrily Walks Off Good Morning Football Set Ahead of NFL Draft

Seth Rollins is having a rough week.

Rollins seemingly was riding high going into WrestleMania 42 last weekend in Las Vegas. Rollins was finally cleared to return to action after recovering fully from a shoulder injury that he suffered last summer. He returned to WrestleMania and in a major match, but things didn't go the way he wanted.

At WrestleMania 42, Rollins lost his singles match to Gunther. Gunther defeated Rollins by choking him out, but only because The Vision got involved in the bout. Specifically, Bron Breakker.

As Rollins was set to win his match on Saturday night, Breakker returned from his own injury and interfered with Rollins. Breakker speared him out of his shoes, which left Rollins open for the choke. After the match was over, Breakker ran down the long WrestleMania entrance ramp and hit the spear again.

Rollins doesn't appear to have gotten over the loss.

Seth Rollins walks out of NFL guest spot on draft day

Seth Rollins | Netflix

Thursday night is the 2026 NFL Draft and Rollins was a special guest on Good Morning Football. During the middle of his appearance, his cohost made a snide remark about Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, being the only winner in their household. This infuriated Rollins.

As soon as that comment was said, Rollins stood up, removed his microphone and earpiece, and walked right out of the show. Rollins yelled back at the co-host in response to the disrespect, but then disappeared. Rollins has been a regular guest on the program for nearly a year.

Was Becky Lynch successful at WrestleMania? She sure was. Lynch overcame her 2025 rival, AJ Lee, and regained her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Lee had beaten Lynch for that very same title at the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Chicago.

Seth Rollins walked off the set of Good Morning Football after a back-and-forth with Kyle Brandt



(@gmfb) pic.twitter.com/d0pXo0LWmp — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) April 23, 2026

Rollins, Bron Breakker, and The Vision have been at odds since Breakker took Rollins out last year. Rollins was the leader of The Vision at the time, but Breakker turned on him in order to run the group himself.

Breakker and Rollins joined forces on Raw after WrestleMania last year, where Rollins defeated both CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the night's main event. He won the match because of the help from Paul Heyman, who helped Rollins form The Vision with Breakker. This week on Raw, Rollin was again taken out by Breakker.

Like Rollins, Breakker had been away from WWE recovering from an injury. He suffered a hernia, which kept him out of action in the lead-up to WrestleMania this year.