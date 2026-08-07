Latest on Chelsea Green and the WWE Women's Championship

Chelsea Green shocked fans around the world by winning the Interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Now, a new report has provided new details about her win and some plans for her reign.

Rhea Ripley won the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42, but she has been sidelined with a knee injury since early June. Ahead of SummerSlam, the company announced that an interim champion would be crowned in a Ladder Match at SummerSlam.

There, Green defeated Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton, as she captured the title. Green is scheduled to appear on the August 7 episode of SmackDown to kick off her reign.

A new report today details initial plans for the title match and the short-term direction of the Women's Championship following the news that Ripley had surgery and will miss more time.

Chelsea Green | WWE

Chelsea Green could become full champion

TRNBCKL reports that Flair was a "popular choice" to win the Ladder Match at SummerSlam. However, "key figures" felt that Green had "earned her moment at the top of SmackDown's women's division."

It was also noted that sources told TRNBCKL that it's possible, and even likely, that WWE will recognize Green as the official Women's Champion and drop the "Interim" label. The report stated that Ripley's surgery may keep her out of the ring for the rest of the year.

With Rhea Ripley undergoing surgery, sources indicate to False Finish that it's very likely that WWE will recognize Chelsea Green as the official WWE Women's Champion without the interim tag pic.twitter.com/6GlTSmEPTy — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) August 7, 2026

Green has become a fan favorite in recent years, and she has delivered numerous memorable performances in matches, in-ring segments, and backstage appearances. She had two reigns as the Women's United States Champion, and she also had a run with the tag titles.

However, before SummerSlam, she had never reached the next level and won the world title. Many fans have been hoping to see her get an opportunity, and she has finally gotten it.

There is currently no official word on when Ripley will be cleared to return to the ring. Whenever she does come back, it's fair to assume that she'll immediately target the Women's Champion, seeking to take back the title she never lost.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

Whether Green 's reign lasts that long remains to be seen, as SmackDown has a number of potential contenders. Some options include former champions Flair, Cargill, Nia Jax, and Stratton, the reigning Women's United States Champion.

The Takedown on SI wishes Ripley well in her recovery and will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.