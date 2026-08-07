New Report Indicates How Much Time Rhea Ripley Could Miss
After defeating Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 back in April, Rhea Ripley seemed primed for a lengthy reign as WWE Women's Champion. Mami's time on top, however, has been cut short.
The Nightmare has been out of action since June, recently confirming that she tore her meniscus in her right knee. Ripley had been hoping to complete her comeback without surgery, but she broke the news Thursday that she did have a corrective procedure done recently.
The recovery timeline for a surgically repaired meniscus, according to a quick Google search, depends entirely on whether the cartilage in the knee needed to be stitched back together. Ripley said last month that she had a slight tear, but that it was in a weird spot. Surgery wasn't Rhea's first option, but as she wrote in her social media post Thursday, it turned out to be a necessity.
Dave Meltzer speculated in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Friday that the interim tag may be removed from new WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green because the hope within WWE is that Ripley will be back by next year's Royal Rumble, putting her recovery on the longer side.
It was announced this week that the 40th annual Royal Rumble will take place this coming February at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. An exact date has not yet been announced, but the expectation is that the show will remain one night this year, with a potential expansion to two nights taking place in 2028.
While Ripley's extended absence is a shame for her and WWE fans, her injury has presented Chelsea Green with a major opportunity.
Green says WWE title victory was 13 years in the making
Much to the joy of her friends, family, colleagues and wrestling fans across the globe, Chelsea Green defeated Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend in a Five-Woman Ladder Match at SummerSlam to capture the Interim WWE Women's Championship.
She told Complex earlier this week that pulling that down her new title in front 35,000 screaming fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium was an incredibly emotional culmination to her 13 year journey in professional wrestling.
“Tons of my peers were crying because I feel like I was doing it for all of us. We’ve all been on this crazy, hectic, wild ride, and some people never get that moment. I wasn’t just doing it for me. I was doing it for kind of all of us.”
Chelsea will return to SmackDown tonight in Philadelphia to make her first official appearance as the Interim WWE Women's Champion. As of now, her reign continues to carry that "interim" tag.
We'll continue to provide updates on Rhea Ripley's recovery, as they become available.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino