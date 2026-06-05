Ricochet Comes to the Defense of AEW's Match-Ending Style

There are few people in the pro wrestling business quicker to defend it than Ricochet.

AEW has done a beautiful job of creating its own identity separate from WWE. Identity issues were a problem TNA struggled with during its attempt at competing with Monday Night Raw in 2010. TNA's dependency on stars made by WCW and WWF led to a lack of originality and creativity.

AEW has gone in the complete opposite direction when creating its own identity.

From the superstars themselves to how the wrestling matches end, AEW has created a product they can call their own. The topic of match finishes has been heavily debated in the wrestling stratosphere recently, and what began as a simple comparison of pro wrestling to popular anime show Dragon Ball Z spiraled into a heated online debate.

Congrats to Ricochet and Samantha Irvin | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Pro wrestling should be Dragon Ball Z, per Ricochet

The conversation began with a headline on X reading "Booker T says finisher spamming is a 'huge problem' in modern wrestling." Ricochet replied to the headline in defense of wrestlers repeating their most popular and impactful move toward the end of a match.

"Say you've never watched DragonBall Z without saying you've never watched DragonBall Z," he wrote.

Say you've never watched DragonBall Z without saying you've never watched DragonBall Z. 👑 https://t.co/kcaJevEeRx — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) June 5, 2026

Another X user replied to Ricochet, questioning whether pro wrestling with real-life humans should be anything like a legendary, but fictional cartoon. Ricochet stood firm on his belief and explained himself by replying, "Yes, drama, story, high level action, intensity, cliffhangers. That's what i grew up on."

It's safe to say not every pro wrestling fan grew up on watching Dragon Ball Z, but another passionate X user gave a more literal and straightforward argument.

Finishers create more suspense, not less

The X user claimed that the excessive use of finishers toward the end of the match eliminates suspense and comes across as choreography. Ricochet replied, saying:

"I disagree. It gives more suspense. Because in other promotions we KNOW the match isnt gonna end until someone hits their ONLY move that ends the match. So everyone is just sitting and waiting until that one move, knowing the match isn't gonna end until that happens."

I disagree.



It gives more suspense. Because in other promotions we KNOW the match isnt gonna end until someone hits their ONLY move that ends the match. So everyone is just sitting and waiting until that one move, knowing the match isn' t gonna end until that happens. https://t.co/5Rqp5l7KDp — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) June 5, 2026

His argument centered around fans knowing when a match is going to end in other promotions because fans know that once the move happens, the match ends. This is opposed to AEW, where it might take three or four Hidden Blades for Will Ospreay to end any opponent in any match.

AEW has been known for their fast-paced, hard-hitting, and mind-boggling match ending sequences. With those compliments also come criticisms about their product looking like a theatrical dance performance rather than a pro wrestling match.

As riled up as wrestling makes people on the internet, nothing is stopping anyone from watching AEW and any other wrestling promotion. The wrestling business is thriving, offering fans a completely different product every day of the week. From NXT and TNA to AEW and WWE's main roster shows, fans are treated to a different style of match ending every single night.