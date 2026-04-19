Liv Morgan Defeats Stephanie Vaquer to Win the WWE Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan is the new WWE Women's World Champion.

After winning the women's Royal Rumble match this year, Liv Morgan defeated Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 to become the WWE Women's World Champion. Vaquer had been the champion since last year's Wrestlepalooza event in September. At that show, Vaquer beat Iyo Sky to win the vacant championship.

Morgan won the match with Oblivion after a lot of interference from The Judgment Day. Both Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez got involved in the match physically in an attempt to help Morgan win.

Vaquer tried to fight them off, but Morgan smashed her into the steel steps. Right after, she hit her finish for the win. After the match, Morgan celebrated with Perez, Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan is now a three-time world champion in WWE. She is also a former tag team champion, Money in the Bank winner, and a WWE Crown Jewel Champion.

Morgan is still a member of The Judgment Day faction along with Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez. Now, as the women's face of WWE Raw on Netflix, she's got potential championship feuds lined up with AJ Lee, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and many others.

Liv Morgan is now a three-time world champion in WWE

Her first world title win came at the Money in the Bank PLE in 2022. Morgan won the Money in the Bank ladder match early in the show and then cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey after Rousey retained the belt against Natalya.

Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan | Netflix

The second title reign began at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in 2024. Morgan beat Lynch to win the championship that had been vacated by Rhea Ripley due to injury.

As for Vaquer, in addition to holding the world championship, she's also a former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's North American Champion. Where does Vaquer go without the title? Becky Lynch vs. Vaquer would be a dream match. Vaquer vs. Asuka is another strong feud that could occupy time on Raw as she chases back the title.

WrestleMania 42 is live for the second year in a row from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two main events for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Pat McAfee will accompany Orton to the ring for the match. On night two, CM Punk will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.