Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s Booking Reportedly Causing Internal Frustration

WWE is apparently aware of growing fan frustration behind the booking of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, because those same feelings are reportedly being felt inside the company.

The pair have risen to become the faces of Judgment Day, and hold the WWE Women's World Championship and AAA Mega Championship, respectively. Yet, Liv and Dom have hardly been utilized on Monday Night Raw since the conclusion of WrestleMania 42 back in April.

Morgan has not defended her title once, but that may not be the case if Stephanie Vaquer were healthy and active. La Primera was written off television the week after Mania due to a shoulder injury, and has not made her return to programming.

A report from earlier this week said that the WWE creative team actively chose to put Liv on a creative pause until Vaquer was healthy enough to resume their story. The lack of direction for both Morgan and Dom in recent weeks has caused internal frustration, according to the insiders at WrestleVotes Radio.

"After Stephanie's injury, there was little adjustment to keep Morgan a focal point of the show," WrestleVotes said during their latest episode. "There has been an effort to keep Dominik as an on-screen character even if there aren't matches there, but his usage is expected to increase as the company heads towards promotion of AAA TripleMania."

WrestleVotes said that Liv Morgan is also expected to be more active on Raw moving forward, but that was an expected development with her being announced for the Queen of the Ring.

Could WWE put both Women's Championships on Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan | Netflix

Opting to enter Morgan into the Queen of the Ring Tournament was met with almost as much criticism as having her continue doing nothing.

The winner of the Queen of the Ring will earn an opportunity to challenge the Women's Champion of her choosing, which means she's been placed in the middle of a creative element that's designed to determine her next opponent. At least, potentially.

If Morgan were to win, she'd move on to challenge (presumably) old friend and rival Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam the weekend of August 1,

Morgan's opening round bout will take place this coming Monday afternoon on WWE Raw in Paris, France. She'll face off against former World Champions Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green in a Fatal 4-Way Match. The winner will then face Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria or Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca in the semifinals.

IYO SKY is the only woman to advance to the semifinals of the tournament thus far. She won her opening round match this past Monday in Italy.