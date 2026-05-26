WWE Announcers Reveal Major Injury Update for Logan Paul

Logan Paul will be missing from WWE Raw on Netflix for the foreseeable future.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the announce team revealed that Paul suffered a torn tricep during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend. The team showed a video of Paul getting hurt and confirmed that he would be out indefinitely. They did not say when the WWE fans would see Paul again.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Paul teamed up with Austin Theory and successfully defended his WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. The Profits nearly had the titles won, but illegal interference pushed The Vision over the finish line to victory.

With Paul now out of action, there were questions regarding the future of the tag team championships. Those questions were answered on the show.

The future of the WWE World Tag Team Championships revealed

Paul Heyman told Theory that all tag team title contracts with The Vision refer to the entire group and not just Logan Paul and Austin Theory as champions. Heyman said that Theory would team with Bron Breakker to continue successfully defending their belts.

Bron Breakker | WWE

Theory was thrilled at the news of his new tag team partner and gave Heyman a hug to thank him. He also said that he wanted to give something to Paul and said he would personally take out everyone responsible for Paul 's injury.

Later in the show, Theory ran into the ring and interrupted Joe Hendry while he sang his "Fire Logan Paul" song. Theory demolished Hendry with a chair and left him lying in a heap in the ring, smashing Hendry with the chair and into the steel ring post.

Logan Paul first appeared for WWE in a major role at WrestleMania 37, while his first WrestleMania match came at WrestleMania 38. By WrestleMania 39, Paul was wrestling singles matches on his own and took on Seth Rollins at the event.

Through his run with WWE, Paul has wrestled top talent, including Cena, Cody Rhodes, and others. Paul had been a part time talent with WWE, but signed a full-time contract with the company earlier this year.

Paul has won numerous titles in WWE during his career. Including the WWE World Tag Team title, he also held the WWE United States Championship in 2023. He lost the belt to LA Knight at SummerSlam in 2024.