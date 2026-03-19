Major Update on Bron Breakker's WWE WrestleMania 42 Status

Will a sidelined Bron Breakker be able to rejoin the road to WrestleMania 42?

After being cost his opportunity in the Men's Royal Rumble by a mysterious masked man, Bron Breakker took out his frustrations two days later on the February 2 episode of WWE Raw. The Vision leader tore apart the ringside area, flipping over the commentary table in the process.

Unfortunately, Breakker's actions resulted in him suffering a severe hernia, which led to him undergoing surgery just two days later, putting his WrestleMania status in jeopardy. Since being sidelined, Seth Rollins would make his return weeks later at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, revealing himself to be the masked man who cost Breakker the Rumble.

WWE is optimistic that Bron Breakker can return before WrestleMania 42

Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman | Netflix

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was reported that a source at WWE TV this week was optimistic that Bron Breakker could be cleared to return to Raw before WrestleMania 42 next month.

If Breakker is cleared in time for WrestleMania, it was reiterated that the company has a plan in place for the leader of The Vision at the biggest show of the year.

Bron Breakker's WrestleMania 42 plans were seemingly solidified this week on WWE Raw

Based on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the powers that be in WWE seem to be pretty confident that Bron Breakker will be back in time for WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins | Netflix

Seth Rollins' return at Elimination Chamber made it clear that he's back to work with The Vision at the Showcase of the Immortals, or at least someone Paul Heyman adjacent. But throughout Monday's show, Brock Lesnar was paired with Oba Femi while Logan Paul and Austin Theory were seemingly locked into a title match with The Usos, so that only leaves Breakker to face Rollins.

As corny as the masked man putty patrol currently appears around Seth Rollins on WWE programming, there could actually be a phenomenal payoff that makes these recent appearances worthwhile.

Rollins has been utilizing these masked men to keep him safe from The Vision, but when one of these masked men eventually attacks him from behind, and they unmask to reveal that it's Bron Breakker, that will be a big enough moment to pay off these recent segments.

The Vision turns on Seth Rollins | WWE

Will we get our match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at WrestleMania next month? It certainly seems to be that way. But injuries are a tricky thing, so we'll find out soon enough.