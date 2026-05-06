Bron Breakker Has Big Plans Once He’s Finished With Seth Rollins at Backlash

Bron Breakker is just days away from facing Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash, but he also has his sights set on the future.

The Unpredictable Badass will be wrestling his first match since the Royal Rumble this coming Saturday night. A serious hernia injury kept him on the shelf for months, but he was able to make his return at WrestleMania 42 in a major way.

Breakker sprinted down the lengthy ramp inside Allegiant Stadium and cut Rollins in half with a thunderous spear. Gunther choked out The Visionary moments later, and then Bron delivered another spear to his former mentor as he was attempting to walk to the back.

These two men were supposed to face each other at the 'Showcase of Immortals' this year, before Breakker injured himself while flipping over the Raw commentary desk back in February. While speaking to ESPN this week, Bron was asked what it's going to mean to him to finally get to face off against Seth Rollins.

“This means everything, especially for me getting back in the World Title picture. I think the first order of business is getting through Seth Rollins and sort of putting that story to bed," Breakker said.

Breakker challenged then World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk for the title back on January 5, the very championship that Rollins had to relinquish due to Bron (in storyline), but came up short against The Best in the World.

Breakker vs. Rollins has been building for months

The culmination of this rivalry has been building for over a year at this point, but the wheels for Saturday's showdown were really put in motion this past October when Breakker orchestrated The Vision's turn on its founder. Rollins would undergo surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff soon after.

"We have a lot of history," Breakker said to ESPN. "Seth took me under his wing a little bit over a year ago after WrestleMania to sort of groom me as ‘the next big thing in WWE.’ But things went a little astray along the way. I just had this feeling at some point or another, Seth was going to either turn his back on me or pull the rug on me as soon as things maybe didn’t start going his way... I just beat him to it really.”

Breakker, a former collegiate football player at Kennesaw State, will look to utilize his most dangerous weapon this Saturday night at Backlash to prove once and for all that he is ready to be the guy in WWE.

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins | Netflix

His spear has become one of the more devastating moves in WWE, and its usage became second nature to him thanks to his old playing days.

“I was a defensive guy for the majority of my career. I played linebacker. I played sort of like a hybrid safety linebacker... that could play in the box and could play in space with skill players. And I feel like I’ve just been doing this spear my entire life. At this point, it’s second nature to me and it’s pretty cool that I can bring that experience from football and translate that over to wrestling.”

He loves that fans enjoy watching him perform his finisher. Crowds can often be heard cheering "one more time" after he hits it, despite his heel status. We'll see if members of the WWE Universe in Tampa are barking for the new big dog in just a few days' time.