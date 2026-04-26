Major Update on the Future of WWE SmackDown's 3-Hour Format

As we already saw this past Friday night, WWE SmackDown is undergoing a bit of a makeover.

It was first reported by WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select this past Thursday that changes were in store for the Blue Brand, including an update of the show's presentation and a refresh for the roster.

The first adjustment emerged on Friday afternoon when WWE unveiled brighter match and segment promotional graphics. Gone are the old washed-out versions with the color stripped from wrestlers involved. They've now been replaced by these new renderings that give off the same vibe as Dorothy stepping out into the Emerald City for the first time.

Rhea Ripley | WWE

Then came the infusion of new talent to the locker room. WrestleVotes reported Thursday evening that two-time NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne was being discussed for a call-up to SmackDown, and she arrived a little over 24 hours later. And she didn't come alone.

All three members of Fatal Influence, including Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, arrived on the scene this past Friday night and made a major statement by attacking Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige, as well as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

It was also announced that former NXT Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe would be making her SmackDown debut on the May 1 episode in Tulsa, Oklahoma, alongside former NXT and NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints.

Welcome to the REVOLUTION! 🔥@starkmanjones debuts NEXT WEEK on SmackDown!! pic.twitter.com/8sn0TNUmlH — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2026

It does appear, however, that there will soon be less screen time for all this new SmackDown talent to share with the main roster veterans.

SmackDown will reportedly revert back to two hours in the near future

The insiders at BodySlam reported Sunday afternoon that SmackDown will be switching back to its old two-hour format within the next few weeks, marking the latest reshuffling of the show's allotted time since it moved from FOX to the USA Network in the fall of 2024.

"This is a USA Network move and not a WWE move," BodySlam wrote in its report. "USA Network has exclusive shows that will be airing at 10 p.m. Eastern, including Everything on the Menu starring Braun Strowman."

It was not noted if the upcoming format change played a factor in the disproportionate number of SmackDown superstars that were released from their contracts on Friday.

Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, The Wyatt Sicks, Motor City Machine Guns, Alba Fyre and Apollo Crews made up a large portion of the two dozen wrestlers who departed the company this weekend. Many of them will become free agents within the next 90 days.