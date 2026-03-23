Major Update On WrestleMania Plans For Tiffany Stratton

As the calendar moves closer and closer to April, one major star in WWE doesn't have a spot on the WrestleMania 42 card.

That star is former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Stratton has been a mainstay at the top of the women's division on SmackDown since being brought up to the main roster from NXT. Last year at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Stratton was in a championship match against Charlotte Flair.

This year? Stratton doesn't have a role in the event, and though rumors may indicate certain plans on the horizon, Stratton isn't guaranteeing she'll be on the card at all this year.

Is Tiffany Stratton going to be left out of WrestleMania?

Tiffany Stratton | WWE

In a new interview with The Schmo, Stratton addressed speculation regarding a potential WrestleMania match this year and shot down reports that she was going to be wrestling for a championship again.

"I’ve heard those rumors too, and I feel like they’re just rumors because I haven’t really been told anything that I’m on WrestleMania,” Stratton said. “But we’ll have to wait and see. I hope there’s a championship involved.”

The rumors Stratton was referencing concerned a report from Bodyslam that indicated she was being positioned for a WWE Women's United States Championship match at the event. Right now, that champion is Guilia, and she doesn't have a match scheduled at WrestleMania either.

Both women's world championships are currently occupied at WrestleMania. On the Raw side, Stephanie Vaquer is defending her WWE Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. Morgan was this year's Women's Royal Rumble winner and chose Vaquer as her opponent.

On Stratton's SmackDown brand, Jade Cargill is the WWE Women's Champion, a title she won from Stratton. Cargill is scheduled to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. Ripley was victorious in this year's Women's Elimination Chamber match and earned her shot at that title. Stratton was also in that match.

WrestleMania 42 airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on April 18 and April 19 from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the same location and venue as the event last year. Other announced matches for the show include Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and new match announced on Raw Monday night, Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.

Lesnar was on Raw last week to accept challengers for his WrestleMania match. Femi not only accepted the challenge but also dropped Lesnar in the middle of the ring.