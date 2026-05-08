WWE SmackDown Preview (5/8/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It's the night before Backlash and WWE is taking over VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

There's a new threat in the WWE Women's Division as Fatal Influence has burst onto the scene in a major way. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid have gone right after the top veterans on the Blue Brand from the moment they debuted, with Jayne scoring a huge win over Charlotte Flair last Friday.

In a classic case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will now team up with Charlotte and Alexa Bliss tonight to battle Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match.

The WWE Women's United States Championship will also be on the line Friday, as Tiffany Stratton defends her newly won gold against Kiana James. Stratton captured the title two weeks ago from James' client Giulia, and Kiana wound up earning a shot at the champ herself when she demanded that The Beautiful Madness get a rematch.

The Men's United States Title will be up for grabs Saturday night at Backlash when Trick Williams and Sami Zayn meet in a WrestleMania 42 rematch. This rivalry has gotten even more personal in recent weeks, with Zayn attacking Trick's friend Lil Yachty and destroying his property. Yes, we mean the Gingerbread Man suit, which (as corny as this sounds) will be laid to rest later this evening.

Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams | WWE

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is not currently on the card for Backlash, but he will most assuredly have a few things he wants to talk about tonight on SmackDown after former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther choked him out following his hard-fought win over Ricky Saints last week.

We're a little more than 24 hours away from Danhausen's big Premium Live Event debut, and he still needs a tag team partner for his match against The Miz and Kit Wilson. Will he unveil his choice live on the USA Network or make us wait until Saturday night?

Jade Cargill, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are being advertised for SmackDown locally, but will they be in the building after missing the past couple of weeks? Here's everything we currently know about tonight's Backlash go-home show in Jacksonville. Check back for updates as more matches and segments may be announced throughout the day.

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence

Former NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne and her friends, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, made an immediate impact upon debuting on SmackDown two weeks ago. Fatal Influence went right after the top names in the women's division, including WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte and Alexa Bliss. Jayne picked up a huge win over The Queen last week when the numbers game was in her favor. We'll find out tonight if she can do it against an even playing field.

Women's United States Championship Match

It Tiffy's time to be Women's United States Champion, but the clock could potentially strike zero tonight in Jacksonville. Two weeks removed from Tiffany Stratton defeating Giulia to capture the gold, the Beautiful Madness was seeking a rematch. But when Kiana James started running her mouth, Stratton decided to give Giulia's assistant the first crack at taking the title from her. Will James be able to do what her client could not, and knock off Tiffany Stratton? We'll find out soon enough.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James for the Women's United States Championship

Funeral for the Gingerbread Man