WWE SmackDown Preview (5/1/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
As he stated this past Friday night, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is an easy man to find but a hard one to beat.
The American Nightmare withstood Randy Orton's best shot at WrestleMania 42, and even though he is not medically cleared to compete at this time, he sent a message to all of WWE (including TKO management) that he is ready for any and all challenges that lie ahead.
So what is next for the WWE Champion? Perhaps we'll all find out tonight when WWE SmackDown emanates from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is expected to be in the house, and Mami will most assuredly want to get her hands on Jacy Jayne and the rest of Fatal Influence.
The former NXT Women's Champion and her friends made their SmackDown debut this past Friday night and made a major statement in the process by attacking several main roster veterans, including Ripley, Brie Bella, Paige, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair.
Mami may have to wait her turn for another crack at Jacy Jayne, however, as she's currently scheduled to battle The Queen one-on-one later tonight.
Speaking of debuts, former NXT and NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints will march into his first episode of television as an official member of the SmackDown roster. It's unclear what General Manager Nick Aldis has in store for Saints, but it is interesting that he now finds himself on the same brand as his old AEW running buddies Cody Rhodes and Royce Keys.
Saints also has some history with Danhausen. The very nice, very evil Superstar publicly humiliated The Miz again last week, and could very well continue his reign of terror over the A-lister tonight in Tulsa.
Plus, Men's United States Champion Trick Williams will no doubt be out for some revenge after Lil Yachty and himself were ambushed by Sami Zayn, who was masquerading around the ring as the Gingerbread Man.
Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill and WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton are all being advertised for the show as well.
Just remember that the card is always subject to change, so check back for updates as WWE may make more announcements ahead of SmackDown going live tonight on the USA Network.
How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:
Watch: USA Network
WWE SmackDown time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown location:
Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
WWE Smackdown card (Announced):
- Former NXT Champion Ricky Saints makes his SmackDown debut
- Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com