WWE SmackDown Preview (5/1/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

As he stated this past Friday night, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is an easy man to find but a hard one to beat.

The American Nightmare withstood Randy Orton's best shot at WrestleMania 42, and even though he is not medically cleared to compete at this time, he sent a message to all of WWE (including TKO management) that he is ready for any and all challenges that lie ahead.

So what is next for the WWE Champion? Perhaps we'll all find out tonight when WWE SmackDown emanates from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is expected to be in the house, and Mami will most assuredly want to get her hands on Jacy Jayne and the rest of Fatal Influence.

The former NXT Women's Champion and her friends made their SmackDown debut this past Friday night and made a major statement in the process by attacking several main roster veterans, including Ripley, Brie Bella, Paige, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair.

Mami may have to wait her turn for another crack at Jacy Jayne, however, as she's currently scheduled to battle The Queen one-on-one later tonight.

There seems to be a common enemy amongst the Women's Division right now on #SmackDown... 👀 pic.twitter.com/RRbZPcuzYf — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2026

Speaking of debuts, former NXT and NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints will march into his first episode of television as an official member of the SmackDown roster. It's unclear what General Manager Nick Aldis has in store for Saints, but it is interesting that he now finds himself on the same brand as his old AEW running buddies Cody Rhodes and Royce Keys.

Saints also has some history with Danhausen. The very nice, very evil Superstar publicly humiliated The Miz again last week, and could very well continue his reign of terror over the A-lister tonight in Tulsa.

Plus, Men's United States Champion Trick Williams will no doubt be out for some revenge after Lil Yachty and himself were ambushed by Sami Zayn, who was masquerading around the ring as the Gingerbread Man.

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill and WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton are all being advertised for the show as well.

Just remember that the card is always subject to change, so check back for updates as WWE may make more announcements ahead of SmackDown going live tonight on the USA Network.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Ricky Saints | The CW Network

Former NXT Champion Ricky Saints makes his SmackDown debut

Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne