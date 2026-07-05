Major WWE Star Reportedly Departing the Company

A former multi-time WWE Champion will reportedly be departing the company when their contract expires.

In the history of WWE, only 56 men have held the WWE Championship, known across the wrestling industry as the top prize in all of sports entertainment. If you hold this title, you are forever etched in the history books among the greats in the world of professional wrestling.

Sami Zayn currently holds the title, and he is set to defend the title this Monday night on Raw against Cody Rhodes.

If you hold the WWE Championship, the company essentially revolves around you during the reign, so when one of these names decides to depart WWE, the news is a major deal.

Former multi-time champion Sheamus is set to depart WWE

Sheamus | Netflix

According to Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, Sheamus is set to depart WWE once his current contract expires. WWE reportedly approached Sheamus about restructuring his deal while he's been sidelined with an injury, and the Celtic Warrior "swiftly rejected" the offer.

Sheamus suffered a shoulder injury in November of last year while teaming up with John Cena and Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day. He would end up having surgery to repair the injury the following month.

As for his current contract status, it's set to expire soon, leaving WWE with no reason to impose a 90-day non-compete as they did with The New Day earlier this year. Sheamus seemingly signed a new contract with WWE in September 2024, so if that's the case, it appears to have been only a two-year deal.

Is Sheamus on his way to AEW?

With the news of Sheamus's impending WWE departure, it's easy to speculate that The Celtic Warrior is planning to make the jump to AEW when his contract expires later this year.

The jump would make sense, as Sheamus has several close friends in the rival company, including the former Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli. The two men in WWE, known as The Bar, held Tag Team gold in the company on five different occasions.

Sheamus was also on the mountain bike ride with Adam Copeland when he crashed and realized after the landing that he was feeling okay enough that he could consider coming out of retirement and returning to the world of professional wrestling.

The soon-to-be former WWE Superstar also has close ties to former AEW World Champions Bryan Danielson and Samoa Joe, who met with Sheamus in the ring on multiple occasions during their time with the company.