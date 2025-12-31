Sheamus' Wife Confirms He Underwent Surgery Tuesday
WWE fans may have seen the last of the Celtic Warrior for a while.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Tuesday evening that Sheamus had traveled to Birmingham, Alabama to undergo shoulder surgery, and that story has since been confirmed by his wife.
Isabella Revilla-Farrelly posted a video to her Instagram showing that the happy couple was taking one last trip together in 2025, only it wasn't exactly to the destination she had in mind.
"When I told my husband I wanted to go on one last trip before the end of the year, this is NOT what I meant 😅Isabella Revilla-Farrelly on Instagram
From the Eiffel Tower in Paris to the Trevi Fountain in Rome to La Sagrada Família in Barcelona to… the Birmingham Surgery Center in Alabama — I’m honestly just happy to travel with him."
Sheamus has been out of action since the November 17 edition of Monday Night Raw. He teamed up with John Cena and Rey Mysterio inside of New York's Madison Square Garden to defeat the Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match, in what was Cena's final ever match on the Red Brand.
It was later announced by WWE, that Sheamus was no longer medically able to compete in The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament after he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening round the week prior. His spot in the semifinals was ultimately filled by The Miz, who immediately lost to LA Knight.
It's not exactly clear at this time when and where Sheamus injured his shoulder, or how long he's expected to out. But it could be months before he's back in the ring, based off the average recovery time for surgery. We wish him all the best.
WWE received some mixed injury news this week
Shoulder injuries have unfortunately been very common in the WWE locker room in 2025. Men's Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently injured his shoulder during AAA Guerra De Titanes 2025, but it's now been determined that he will not require surgery.
Dirty Dom is expected to be on the sidelines for just a few weeks, and he should be back in time for next months' Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
In the meantime, Penta just returned this past Monday night on Raw from his own shoulder injury. He made a surprise appearance in Orlando to help Dom's father, Rey Mysterio, stave off a 2-on-1 attack from The Vision.
Finally, Chad Gable is currently working his way back to the ring after undergoing shoulder surgery over the summer. The leader of American Made could be back on television as soon as this coming Monday night for the Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary show.
