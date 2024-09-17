Sheamus Not Going Anywhere With New WWE Deal
WWE locks up another superstar for the long term.
On Tuesday afternoon during the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee announced that former WWE champion Sheamus had signed a new contract to remain with the organization.
McAfee lacked details of the deal, but Fightful Select confirmed the WWE Monday Night Raw announcer's story and added Sheamus' contract is a multi-year deal.
The 46-year-old Irishman signed with the WWE in 2007. He got moved up to the main roster in June 2009, almost immediately being inserted into a program with the biggest star in the company, John Cena.
Then in less than six months on the main roster, Sheamus beat Cena at TLC to win his first-ever WWE championship making him the first person from Ireland to capture the WWE title. He lost the belt about three months later at Elimination Chamber, but the sky was already the limit for the "Celtic Warrior".
His first WrestleMania match was at WrestleMania 26 in a losing effort against his mentor and current WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
Sheamus has gone on to win three more WWE championships, a five-time Tag Team titlist, and a three-time United States champion. Sheamus also won the 2010 King of the Ring, the 2012 Royal Rumble, the 2015 Money in the Bank briefcase and a four-time Slammy Award winner.
But Sheamus' career was nearly over due to a shoulder injury suffered in 2023. However, Sheamus returned in April. He's currently in a feud with former Brawling Brutes partner Pete Dunne. They faced each on Monday's edition of Raw with Dunne getting the victory.
