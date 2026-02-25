Michael Hayes Says His Comments About Chelsea Green on WWE Unreal Were Edited

WWE producer Michael Hayes found himself in some hot water with many members of the WWE Universe last month.

The Fabulous Freebird member and WWE Hall of Famer was among those to appear in the second season of WWE: Unreal on Netflix, and the source of the fan outrage stemmed from comments that Hayes made about former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

During the episode that featured Green, Hayes said that Chelsea's booking comes with a ceiling and he seemed to suggest that she's not on the same level of a Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton. While chatting with The Undertaker on his Six Feet Under Podcast, Hayes said there was more to his statement that did not make it into the episode.

Chelsea Green | WWE

"When we started that interview, the first thing I said was, ‘Chelsea is as good or as talented and entertaining as anyone we have.’ Of course, that never saw the light of day. That was on the cutting room floor, because if you’re going to make me a heel, that’s the best way to do it, to say she’s not good enough."

Hayes said he does not regret his comments, but did clarify that he was speaking specifically about Green's current role as a performer, which, right now, is to help put other performers over.

"Chelsea is amazingly talented and amazingly entertaining. She can handle anything, but that’s the role she’s in, right now. Not necessarily her fault. To her credit, she knows her role, she does it and plays it with a smile.”

WWE fans can elevate talent to new heights

Chelsea Green's current role on the roster could easily change if she were to catch fire with the fans. Hayes said the creative team would run with her in a heartbeat if the opportunity presented itself.

"Look at [Bryan Danielson], look at Kofi Kingston. When they both caught fire, we went with it. Whether some people at the top agreed with it or not, they went with it because that’s what the people wanted. We’re not there right now with Chelsea."

Green is currently unable to compete after she suffered a broken ankle a couple of weeks back on Friday Night SmackDown, but she's remained on television during her recovery.

Chelsea Green | WWE

Fans were cheering for her to win her Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match prior to her injury. She recently spoke with The Takedown on SI about the night she was hurt.