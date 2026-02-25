Michael Hayes Says His Comments About Chelsea Green on WWE Unreal Were Edited
WWE producer Michael Hayes found himself in some hot water with many members of the WWE Universe last month.
The Fabulous Freebird member and WWE Hall of Famer was among those to appear in the second season of WWE: Unreal on Netflix, and the source of the fan outrage stemmed from comments that Hayes made about former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.
During the episode that featured Green, Hayes said that Chelsea's booking comes with a ceiling and he seemed to suggest that she's not on the same level of a Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton. While chatting with The Undertaker on his Six Feet Under Podcast, Hayes said there was more to his statement that did not make it into the episode.
"When we started that interview, the first thing I said was, ‘Chelsea is as good or as talented and entertaining as anyone we have.’ Of course, that never saw the light of day. That was on the cutting room floor, because if you’re going to make me a heel, that’s the best way to do it, to say she’s not good enough."
Hayes said he does not regret his comments, but did clarify that he was speaking specifically about Green's current role as a performer, which, right now, is to help put other performers over.
"Chelsea is amazingly talented and amazingly entertaining. She can handle anything, but that’s the role she’s in, right now. Not necessarily her fault. To her credit, she knows her role, she does it and plays it with a smile.”
WWE fans can elevate talent to new heights
Chelsea Green's current role on the roster could easily change if she were to catch fire with the fans. Hayes said the creative team would run with her in a heartbeat if the opportunity presented itself.
"Look at [Bryan Danielson], look at Kofi Kingston. When they both caught fire, we went with it. Whether some people at the top agreed with it or not, they went with it because that’s what the people wanted. We’re not there right now with Chelsea."
Green is currently unable to compete after she suffered a broken ankle a couple of weeks back on Friday Night SmackDown, but she's remained on television during her recovery.
Fans were cheering for her to win her Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match prior to her injury. She recently spoke with The Takedown on SI about the night she was hurt.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com