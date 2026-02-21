Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin Reveal Their Favorite Wrestling Couple (Exclusive)

There are a lot of great couples in professional wrestling right now, but which one is Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin's favorite?

In 2026, many wrestling couples find themselves working together at the same company. However, Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo are working for separate promotions. While Purrazzo currently resides in AEW and Ring of Honor, Maclin finds himself battling to get his foot back in the door at TNA Wrestling after being a casualty of this year's Feast or Fired match.

Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin recently spoke with The Takedown on SI regarding the upcoming Battle for the Brave charity wrestling event. When asked who their favorite couple is in professional wrestling right now, The Virtuosa didn't hesitate to mention WWE Superstars Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

"Oh, Matt [Cardona] and Chelsea [Green]. Yeah, yeah," Deonna Purrazzo immediately said.

Maclin agreed and expressed his happiness that Green and Cardona could travel the road together again in WWE.

"I'm so happy they're reunited together on the road, too," Steve Maclin said. "Because when you travel together, we got to do that in our time in TNA together when you were there, and it just makes life a little easier. Granted, we had to find a sitter for the dogs, but we knew our schedule. And then we get to a town early enough and try to make a trip out of it and go sightseeing. And, yeah, I don't know. It's just fun to be on the road."

Deonna Purrazzo is thrilled to see Matt Cardona get his second chance in WWE

Purrazzo chimed in, noting how exciting it is for them to see Matt Cardona getting his second chance in WWE after years of being away from the company.

"Yeah, and I think we all know, the wrestling community knows how much Matt wanted this," Deonna Purrazzo said. "And so obviously, when you're so close with, and you get to see their dreams come true again, it's rare to be able to get that second chance. And so to watch his dreams come true all over again has been really, really exciting for us as their good friends."

When asked about Steve Maclin's potential free agency possibilities and if he'd be happier making the jump to AEW and ROH to be on the road with his wife, Maclin said it all comes down to opportunity and noted that everything happens for a reason. The Virtuosa chimed in and admitted that while it would be great to be back on the road with her husband in AEW, it all comes down to the situation and where he would best fit in at the moment.

"Yeah, I think that there's no pressure, right? It would be so great to have him on the road," Deonna Purrazzo admitted. "But at the same time, yeah, it's like, what's going to give him the most fulfillment? And right now, the AEW roster and the Ring of Honor rosters are stacked, and so it's like, where does every person fit in?

"And so if there's not going to be a spot for you to fit in, is it better to just stay where you are, where there's an opportunity for you to potentially become the World Champion. That has to weigh into the situation way more than just I want to travel with my wife."

