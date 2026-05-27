More Reaction on the Ludwig Kaiser Situation and the Online Story About His Arrest
Ludwig Kaiser is moving forward with his commitments to both WWE and AAA following his arrest last month, and there are those in the company who expect this situation to ultimately resolve itself.
Kaiser, real name Marcel Barthel, was charged with simple battery out of Florida after an alleged incident inside his apartment complex.
The victim in the case claims that Barthel threw multiple punches and knocked him to the ground. This apparently happened after an elevator ride, in which the victim made a comment about Barthel and an unidentified woman (in the official police report) being 'uncontrollably intimate' with each other.
Ludwig Kaiser reportedly has no heat within WWE over arrest
Days after he turned himself into police, another story surfaced online about what happened that night between Barthel and the alleged victim. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has since tried to verify that story's authenticity.
"Fightful Select has spoken to a number of sources within the company that believe the story about him defending himself and Andrea Bazarte from ICE comments was planted within WWE," Ross Sapp said in his report. "There was an unfamiliar number that reached out to several members of the wrestling media with the story, as opposed to Kaiser or Andrea themselves, or a member of WWE’s team."
Word also surfaced this past Monday that WWE had no intentions of disciplining Barthel at this time. Ross Sapp was able to corroborate that report.
"Those [Fightful] spoke to in WWE also expect that the charges will eventually be dismissed, based on information they’ve received. Kaiser doesn’t have any heat within the company among those that we spoke to, and WWE was filled in with the details by the night of the arrest."
Barthel's legal team filed a motion with the court after his arrest, requesting that he be allowed to travel both domestically and internationally while the case plays out. That motion went uncontested by the state and was ultimately granted.
Ludwig Kaiser, who has been masquerading around as El Grande Americano for the past several months, is just days away from the biggest match of his career in WWE to date.
He'll be facing the Original El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, in a highly anticipated Mask vs. Mask Match at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, which will take place at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico this coming Saturday, May 30.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) and will be available globally on Fox Latin America, as well as all WWE digital platforms.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com