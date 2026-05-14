New Details About Conviction and Sentence for Stephanie Vaquer's Ex-Boyfriend

Authorities in Mexico City have now released a detailed statement following the conviction of former AAA and CMLL wrestler Cuatrero on domestic violence and attempted femicide charges.

Cuatrero, real name Rogelio Reyes, was sentenced to 12 years and eight months on Tuesday, with two years time served. Charges were filed against him after an early March 2023 incident involving his then girlfriend, now WWE Superstar, Stephanie Vaquer.

The former Women's World Champion submitted a complaint to police after an argument with Reyes turned violent. Vaquer accused him of choking her, and throwing her against a wall, which caused an object to fall off the wall and strike her. The Mexico City Attorney General's Office says Reyes then fled the scene.

New statement released by Mexico City Attorney General's Office

“In response to these events, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant against Rogelio “N,” which was executed on March 11, 2023, by agents of the Investigative Police, in coordination with personnel from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Aguascalientes. Subsequently, he was indicted and placed under pretrial detention as a precautionary measure," a statement obtained by the Wrestling Observer read.

Reyes was released from custody back on March 7, 2025, allowing him to continue the criminal proceedings while under court ordered supervision. He was obligated to check in with authorities weekly and to have no contact with the victim. He was also not allowed to wrestle at the time.

The judicial authority in Mexico City handed down a guilty verdict against Reyes earlier this month, and ordered him to pay full compensation for damages inflicted. The initial reporting made it sound like his nearly 13 year sentence would be spent behind bars, but the Attorney General's Office says that Reyes will remain free and be allowed to work.

Cuatrero | IMAGO / Newscom / GDA

"[The judicial authority] also determined that the convicted individual will serve his sentence while remaining free and may continue to practice his profession, under judicial supervision, and must therefore report every three weeks regarding his appearances, venues, and match cards. As part of the protective measures for the victim, the court ruled that he may not participate in events where she is present."

A report Tuesday said that it's possible that Reyes serves just over four years of his sentence with good behavior. Vaquer’s legal team is expected to push for a stronger sentence.

“With this ruling, the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office reaffirms its commitment to combating violence against women through robust investigations with a gender perspective, to ensure victims have access to justice, full reparation for the harm suffered, and protective measures that safeguard their integrity and safety," the Attorney General's Office said to close out their statement.

Stephanie Vaquer is currently off WWE television due to a shoulder injury. There is currently no timeline for her return to action.