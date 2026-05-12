Stephanie Vaquer's Ex-Boyfriend Sentenced After Guilty Verdict

The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer could potentially spend more than the next decade behind bars on domestic violence and attempted femicide charges.

Former AAA and CMLL wrestler Cuatrero, real name Rogelio Reyes, was found guilty last week on multiple charges stemming from an incident in March 2023. Vaquer alleged that Reyes forced himself on her, choked her, and threw her against a wall following an argument. He was taken into custody shortly after Vaquer filed a complaint against him.

Reyes was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years and eight months in prison, but was given credit for two years' time served. He has 10 years and eight months left on the remainder of his sentence, but according to El Planchitas, he could get his sentence reduced to just over four years with good behavior.

¡ÚLTIMA HORA!



Cuatrero fue sentenciado a casi 13 años de prisión por los delitos de intento de feminicidio y violencia familiar contra la luchadora y también ex pareja Stephanie Vaquer. @record_mexico pic.twitter.com/xjjOsqM0Y6 — El Planchitas🇲🇽 (@elplanchitas) May 12, 2026

La Primera addressed her legal battle with Reyes back in March on International Women's Day, with a post of determination on her Instagram to celebrate the holiday.

"A huge hug to all women, especially those who, like me, spoke up and reported despite fear and threats,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “He is still free, but I am still alive, and I will keep fighting for the truth and justice until the end.”

Reyes was released from jail for a time in 2025 while the case continued to play out in court. He returned to the ring earlier this year and has competed for a number of promotions across Mexico. Vaquer’s legal team is expected to appeal for a tougher prison sentence, according to El Planchitas.

Stephanie Vaquer is working her way back from injury

Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

Stephanie Vaquer is coming off the most successful year of her in-ring career. She won the vacant Women's World Championship last September and held the title all the way to WrestleMania 42 last month in Las Vegas.

She ended up dropping the gold to Liv Morgan in her first-ever match at the "Showcase of the Immortals", and was subsequently taken out by the Judgment Day a week later on Monday Night Raw.

The angle was reportedly filmed because Vaquer is dealing with a legitimate injury. It's not clear when she was hurt, but commentator Michael Cole announced that Stephanie had a second-degree AC joint sprain in her shoulder in kayfabe, and the belief is that her real injury is very close to that, if not right on the nose.

Vaquer is out of action indefinitely, but there are some within WWE who are reportedly hopeful that she'll be back in time for SummerSlam this August. That is far from a guarantee at this time.