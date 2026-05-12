Stephanie Vaquer's Ex-Boyfriend Sentenced After Guilty Verdict
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer could potentially spend more than the next decade behind bars on domestic violence and attempted femicide charges.
Former AAA and CMLL wrestler Cuatrero, real name Rogelio Reyes, was found guilty last week on multiple charges stemming from an incident in March 2023. Vaquer alleged that Reyes forced himself on her, choked her, and threw her against a wall following an argument. He was taken into custody shortly after Vaquer filed a complaint against him.
Reyes was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years and eight months in prison, but was given credit for two years' time served. He has 10 years and eight months left on the remainder of his sentence, but according to El Planchitas, he could get his sentence reduced to just over four years with good behavior.
La Primera addressed her legal battle with Reyes back in March on International Women's Day, with a post of determination on her Instagram to celebrate the holiday.
"A huge hug to all women, especially those who, like me, spoke up and reported despite fear and threats,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “He is still free, but I am still alive, and I will keep fighting for the truth and justice until the end.”
Reyes was released from jail for a time in 2025 while the case continued to play out in court. He returned to the ring earlier this year and has competed for a number of promotions across Mexico. Vaquer’s legal team is expected to appeal for a tougher prison sentence, according to El Planchitas.
Stephanie Vaquer is working her way back from injury
Stephanie Vaquer is coming off the most successful year of her in-ring career. She won the vacant Women's World Championship last September and held the title all the way to WrestleMania 42 last month in Las Vegas.
She ended up dropping the gold to Liv Morgan in her first-ever match at the "Showcase of the Immortals", and was subsequently taken out by the Judgment Day a week later on Monday Night Raw.
The angle was reportedly filmed because Vaquer is dealing with a legitimate injury. It's not clear when she was hurt, but commentator Michael Cole announced that Stephanie had a second-degree AC joint sprain in her shoulder in kayfabe, and the belief is that her real injury is very close to that, if not right on the nose.
Vaquer is out of action indefinitely, but there are some within WWE who are reportedly hopeful that she'll be back in time for SummerSlam this August. That is far from a guarantee at this time.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com