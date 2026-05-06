Ex-Boyfriend of Stephanie Vaquer Found Guilty of Domestic Violence

The former boyfriend of WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer has reportedly now been found guilty of domestic violence and more stemming from their time together in CMLL.

According to journalist Antonio Nieto, Rogelio Reyes, also known as El Cuatrero, was convicted on all charges more than three years after Vaquer filed her criminal complaint against him.

It was March 2023 when Vaquer alleged that Reyes forced himself on her, choked her, and threw her against a wall. He was promptly arrested and charged with domestic violence and attempted femicide. Reyes was released from custody later that month as the legal process began to play out in court.

#ÚLTIMAHORA:



Sentencia condenatoria para Cuatrero.



Rogelio Reyes fue encontrado culpable por violencia familiar y tentativa de #feminicidio contra su ex novia, @Steph_Vaquer.



El próximo martes se dará a conocer la pena. pic.twitter.com/P4pLDY1hK4 — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) May 6, 2026

A sentencing date has now been set for next Tuesday, May 12. Reyes is potentially facing decades behind bars, according to recent legislative proposals that enacted new stricter penalties for gender-based violence across Mexico.

We'll provide more information on this story as it becomes available, but this verdict comes at a time when Vaquer could use some good news. The former Women's World Champion is currently dealing with an injury that will keep her out of action for some time.

Stephanie Vaquer is currently out injured

La Primera had as good of a first year on the WWE main roster as one could hope to have. She was brought up to Monday Night Raw in late May and became an immediate fan favorite. She went on to capture the Women's World Championship, 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship and made her WrestleMania debut in a world title singles match just this past month.

Vaquer dropped the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42 in a match that was much shorter in length than folks had anticipated. Reports surfaced soon after that the runtime for the bout was trimmed down due to both women coming into the 'Showcase of the Immortals banged up.

Two weeks after winning the title, Liv Morgan and the rest of Judgment Day would ambush Stephanie Vaquer backstage.

Judgment Day | Netflix

The angle was filmed to write her off of television for the foreseeable future, according to a recent report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select. There is currently no timeline for her return.

"There were rumblings internally of a minimum six week absence, but that is speculatory," WrestleVotes said in their report. "There's optimism she could be back for SummerSlam, but that is not guaranteed."

We wish Stephanie Vaquer a speedy recovery and some much deserved closure on an ugly chapter in her personal life.