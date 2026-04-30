New Details Emerge on the Location of WrestleMania 44 in 2028

WWE is nearing an announcement on the location of WrestleMania 44.

Last summer, the company announced that it would be hosting WrestleMania 43 overseas in Saudi Arabia. This moves marks the first time that the biggest event of the year for WWE will take place outside of North America.

With WrestleMania 43 spoken for, all questions moved toward where WWE would bring the event in 2028. That picture has gotten clearer.

A report earlier this week indicated that the city of Nashville made a strong bid to secure WrestleMania 44 inside of their new Nissan Stadium, which is set to open in 2027. Prior to this bid, they were reportedly interested in hosting the event this year, but negotiations fell through because of available dates.

Now, it appears Nashville is in the drivers seat to get the event in 2028. A new report during the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select indicates that the WWE is currently in active negotiations with the city of Nashville to bring WrestleMania to town.

WWE and potential host city are at the finish line in negotiations for WrestleMania 44

WrestleMania 41 | WWE

Because negotiations between both sides are moving at such a strong clip, the report says that an official announcement on an agreement could be made very soon. Sources say both sides were at the finish line in terms of striking a deal.

For decades, WrestleMania has been the signature show of the year for the WWE. Now, instead of it being one show, WWE treats it as a week long fan convention that attracts the WWE audience from all over the globe.

In addition to WrestleMania itself, the host city plays home to the SmackDown before WrestleMania, the WWE Raw after, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, WWE World, countless independent wrestling shows, and much more. The week also serves as a corporate conference for WWE and their business partners. Like other major entertainment events, host cities bid to bring WrestleMania in due to the economic impact the show has on the various cities that it visits.

WrestleMania 42 this year emanated from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It marked the second year in a row for WWE in Las Vegas for their annual extravaganza. The night one main event featured Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Rhodes defeated Orton to retain the title, despite the involvement of Pat McAfee.

The night two main event was CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns beat Punk in a classic match to regain the world title for the first time in two years.