New Report Reveals WrestleMania 43's Original Location

WWE announced in September of last year that they would be bringing their WrestleMania 43 to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2027. The announcement marked the first time WWE would run its biggest event of the year outside of North America.

Originally, the company had a different plan for that event.

According to a report by Fox 17 in Nashville, WWE had planned to bring WrestleMania 43 to the brand new Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The report indicates that the venue and company could not align on a date, so WWE went in a different direction for the event.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation commented on the story and said that they are still looking at hosting WrestleMania at some point in the future.

WWE is coming off the WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas. This was the second year in a row that the city hosted the premiere event.

The show was headlined on Sunday night by CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns defeated Punk and won the title for the first time since losing it to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking of Rhodes, he wrestled in his fourth straight main event at WrestleMania 42 this year. Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship, but was left in a bloody heap after the match. Last year at WrestleMania in Las Vegas, Rhodes lost that same championship to John Cena.

WWE nearly returned to Nashville for a major PLE event

WrestleMania 41 | WWE

WWE aren't strangers to Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The company ran its SummerSlam PLE from that stadium in 2022. The event was headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match famously featured Lesnar driving a tractor to the ring and hoisting it up into the air with Roman Reigns inside of it. Reigns was victorious in the match and retained his title.

Other matches on that Nashville show were Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, Logan Paul in a singles match against The Miz, and Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE has been in business with Saudi Arabia for nearly a decade, and the company has hosted various PLEs in the country over the years. Earlier this year, the Royal Rumble aired live from Riyadh.