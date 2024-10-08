New Jersey Sports & Exposition Authority Using COVID Relief Funds To Host WWE SummerSlam 2025
The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority has approved a resolution to allocate $7.125 million in order to "assist Metlife Stadium in securing and hosting WWE Summerslam."
The Sports Business Journal is reporting that those dollars are coming from the American Rescue Plan, which is money that the state received during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to SBJ, the money in that fund, which came from the federal government, was to “respond to the negative economic impacts of the public health emergency by providing aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.”
The report indicates that The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority is expected to generate $80 million in economic impact.
WWE announced that Summerslam 2025 would be two nights for the first time ever and take place inside MetLife Stadium on August 2 and August 3. The only other two-night event that WWE holds during it's calendar year is WrestleMania. Tickets are not currently on-sale, though presale offers are available to fans.
This year, Summerslam took place in Cleveland, Ohio inside Cleveland Browns Stadium. That card was headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship. In that match, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE after a four month hiatus. Prior to that appearance, he was last seen in a losing effort to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.
Other matches on the Summerslam 2024 card included Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as the special referee, Nia Jax vs. Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.
