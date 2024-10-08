WWE Raw Results 10/7/24: Gunther Retains WWE World Heavyweight Championship
WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, stood tall after retaining his title over Sami Zayn in the main event of the first two-hour episode of WWE Raw in 12 years.
For weeks Zayn had been angling for a match with The Ring General with the world championship on the line, but came up short after battling for nearly 20 minutes. After the win, Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance and stood face-to-face with Gunther as the show went off the air. Rhodes and Gunther are scheduled to face each other at WWE Crown Jewel for the newly-created WWE Crown Jewel Championship.
Gunther and Zayn have a deep history with one another. Zayn defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 40 this year to win the Intercontinental Championship and end Gunther's historic reign at 666 days -- the longest IC title reign in WWE history.
This week's episode of Raw began with a promo from CM Punk. Punk walked to the top of the stage and addressed his future after defeating Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood. Punk was confronted by Seth Rollins who walked to the ring to deliver a message to Bronson Reed. Rollins challenged Reed to a match whenever he wanted it.
Speaking of the Intercontinental Championship, Jey Uso successfully defended that title against Xavier Woods this week. Last week on Raw, Kofi Kingston gifted Woods the title shot, but a Jey Uso super kick turned the tide and gave Uso the win in the match. After, Woods declined Jey's attempt at a handshake.
The other featured match on Raw this week was a Donnybrook Brawl between Sheamus and Pete Dunne. Dunne and Sheamus fought with kendo sticks and other weapons. In the end, Sheamus dropped Dunne off of a set of barrels and through a table with White Noise to pick up the win.
WWE Raw Results 10/7/24
- Jey Uso defeated Xavier Woods to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Sheamus defeated Pete Dunne in a Donnybrook Brawl
- Natalya, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Zelina Vega, & Lyra Valkyria defeated Pure Fusion Collective, Alba Fyre, & Isla Dawn
- Gunther defeated Sami Zayn to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
Next week on WWE Raw (10/14/24)
WWE has confirmed two matches for next week's episode of Raw. Bron Breakker will face Kofi Kingston in a singles match and Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Damage CNTRL.