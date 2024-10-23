New Lawsuit Filed Against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon And TKO Group Holdings Regarding "Ring Boy" Scandal
A new lawsuit has been filed against Vince McMahon this morning.
Fightful reported a new lawsuit filed against Mr. McMahon, his wife Linda McMahon, and TKO Group Holdings, by five former “Ring Boys” who have accused former WWE employees of sexual abuse.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of John Does 1 through 5 by DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy, claims that former WWE employees Mel Phillips and Terry Garvin abused “Ring Boys”, who were hired to assist with errands and other items, and that Mr. and Mrs. McMahon were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it.
"The underaged Ring Boys were groomed, exploited, and sexually abused by Phillips, who targeted children from broken homes. His sexual assaults occurred not only at the wrestling venues, but also in hotel rooms and other locations where Phillips would shuttle the boys in plain sight. Defendants were fully aware of the systemic and pervasive abuse and did nothing to prevent or stop it,” the suit claims.
In 1992, Mr. Phillips and Mr. Garvin were accused of having inappropriate contact with Tom Cole, a former “Ring Boy”. Pat Patterson was also accused in Mr. Cole’s complaint. All three resigned from WWE in the wake of the accusations.
Mr. Garvin died in 1998. Mr. Phillips died in 2012. Mr. Patterson died in 2020. Mr. Cole died in 2021.
The full suit, filed in the Baltimore County Circuit Court this morning, can be read here. (Editor’s Note: The text of the lawsuit contains graphic content. Reader discretion is strongly advised.)
Vince McMahon was the former CEO and Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, the company created after the 2023 merger of WWE and UFC. Mr. McMahon resigned from the company in January 2024 after a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. Ms. Grant, who worked for WWE between 2019 and 2022, filed her lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE on January 25th.
Mr. McMahon has denied all allegations. Mr. Laurinaitis, through counsel, has denied all wrongdoing and stated he was also a victim.
This is a developing story. The Takedown on SI will provide updates as we receive them.
Victim resources are available:
National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
RAINN.org
SAKI