Vince McMahon Reportedly Interested In Pro Wrestling Return
Vince McMahon's time in WWE is over, but that doesn't mean he's not interested in getting back into the pro wrestling game.
McMahon is, of course, known for his four-decade tenure as the figurehead of WWE, playing an instrumental role in altering the path of pro wrestling history by leveraging it as the industry's premier brand. His run came to a crashing halt in 2024, when he resigned from his position with WWE and TKO following allegations of sexual misconduct by former employee Janel Grant, and he has been out of wrestling since.
That may change soon, according to a new report.
While there have been rumors for several months now that McMahon was aiming to get back into the entertainment industry, his son Shane said recently there was no truth to him desiring to dip his feet back into pro wrestling. Justin Barrasso of Undisputed indicates that may not be true, however.
Barrasso reports McMahon attempted to purchase controlling interest in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship recently, which its owner David Feldman confirmed. Despite Feldman's decision not to sell, Barrasso noted that McMahon's aspirations of being in the promotional game are not dwindling.
“Speaking with several executives in combat sports and pro wrestling, the belief is that McMahon will ultimately find himself involved again in professional wrestling,” he said.
Rumors began circulating that McMahon would eventually attempt to buy back WWE, but those reports have been largely refuted. It is also unclear whether or not TKO is looking to offload the company at this time.
