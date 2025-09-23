WWE Hall Of Famer Sgt. Slaughter Reveals Details About Vince McMahon's Secret 80th Birthday Party
Vince McMahon has kept a relatively low public profile since being sued by former WWE employee Janel Grant, but his recent 80th birthday caused quite the stir.
Several major WWE figures from the past and present were reportedly in attendance at his private party, which was said to be an extravagant affair in New York City. While little was known about the festivities themselves, one attendee has given some insight as to what the environment was like.
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter was in attendance that night in August, and spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda about how guests were welcomed.
“We all sat down to have our dinners, and the New York Symphony was playing when we got there," Slaughter said. "When we got there, we could hear the orchestra, but we couldn’t see them because they had it curtained off, and all of a sudden a curtain opened up, and there was Vince on the stage, and he said, ‘Welcome to my 80th birthday party. Come down and join me, and let’s have some fun.'”
Slaughter would note there was a strict policy for guests that was aimed at prohibiting images from the party from leaking to the public.
“We all made our way down to the pit there where our tables were, and it was magnificent. It was the most incredible scene, but nobody was allowed to have cell phones. You either had to leave them in your room or check them at the door when you came in. If you needed to call someone, you had to go outside and do it," Slaughter said.
"Nobody was allowed to take pictures. They had cameras there for their purposes, but nobody was allowed to have a cell phone out.”
This did not necessarily result in full discretion as intended, however. Jerry "The King" Lawler shared a photo from the affair, which was taken by event staff. It featured The Miz, Maryse, Titus O'Neal, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. It was previously noted other major names such as The Undertaker and John Cena were in attendance as well.
McMahon's Current Status
While McMahon was briefly shown in the WWE Wrestlepalooza intro video, he does not have any involvement with the company he once oversaw.
McMahon, WWE, and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis were involved in a civil suit with Grant regarding allegations of sex trafficking and sexual misconduct, though Laurinaitis has since been dropped from the litigation.
The 80-year-old was involved in a major car wreck earlier this year, one that reportedly nearly killed a woman.
His daughter Stephanie McMahon was recently announced for the WWE Hall of Fame, and will go in on WrestleMania 42 weekend. It is unclear whether or not Vince will be in attendance.
