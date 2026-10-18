New Match Announced for October 19 WWE Monday Night Raw
Scholars may still be studying the true meaning of San Diego, and we may never know for sure, but we can say for certain that America's Finest City will play host to this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.
WWE's flagship show will emanate from the Pechanga Arena, and fresh off his victory over LA Knight at Money in the Bank, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be in the building to go face-to-face with WWE Champion Sami Zayn.
The OTC and the Last Real Good Guy are just weeks away from their battle for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, but Reigns' attention may be divided with The 946 stronger than ever following the surprise addition of Carmelo Hayes.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday evening to publish his weekly mini-preview, and he made one match announcement for tomorrow night. A week after Bron Breakker took out an already injured Je'Von Evans with a spear, Mr. Money in the Bank Penta will seek a measure of revenge for his friend when he takes on the Unpredictable Bad Ass.
There's also one other match on the schedule. JD McDonagh will get a chance to finally silence all those Funko Pop jokes when he goes one-on-one with Joe Hendry.
The rest of The Judgment Day are scheduled to be in San Diego as well, including hometown boy "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Plus, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is just weeks away from facing WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green at Crown Jewel, but after beating Chelsea a week ago, will Roxanne Perez get that title shot that she feels she is owed?
What's next for Oba Femi? The Ruler is being advertised for tomorrow night, a week after he turned down an offer to become the next Paul Heyman guy. Finally, after a victory over Lyra Valkyria on Main Event this past Wednesday night, Sol Ruca will look to keep her momentum rolling when she appears live during the Netflix broadcast.
The Takedown on SI will have more information on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw when our preview goes live at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) tomorrow morning.
WWE Raw card for October 19, 2026 (announced):
- World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw for the first time since Money in the Bank
- Mr. Money in the Bank Penta vs. World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker
- Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino