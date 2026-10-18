New Match Announced for October 19 WWE Monday Night Raw

Scholars may still be studying the true meaning of San Diego, and we may never know for sure, but we can say for certain that America's Finest City will play host to this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE's flagship show will emanate from the Pechanga Arena, and fresh off his victory over LA Knight at Money in the Bank, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will be in the building to go face-to-face with WWE Champion Sami Zayn.

The OTC and the Last Real Good Guy are just weeks away from their battle for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, but Reigns' attention may be divided with The 946 stronger than ever following the surprise addition of Carmelo Hayes.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in SAN DIEGO!



📺: 8e/5p LIVE on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Q2VbvfJkvN — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 18, 2026

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday evening to publish his weekly mini-preview, and he made one match announcement for tomorrow night. A week after Bron Breakker took out an already injured Je'Von Evans with a spear, Mr. Money in the Bank Penta will seek a measure of revenge for his friend when he takes on the Unpredictable Bad Ass.

There's also one other match on the schedule. JD McDonagh will get a chance to finally silence all those Funko Pop jokes when he goes one-on-one with Joe Hendry.

The rest of The Judgment Day are scheduled to be in San Diego as well, including hometown boy "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Plus, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is just weeks away from facing WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green at Crown Jewel, but after beating Chelsea a week ago, will Roxanne Perez get that title shot that she feels she is owed?

What's next for Oba Femi? The Ruler is being advertised for tomorrow night, a week after he turned down an offer to become the next Paul Heyman guy. Finally, after a victory over Lyra Valkyria on Main Event this past Wednesday night, Sol Ruca will look to keep her momentum rolling when she appears live during the Netflix broadcast.

The Takedown on SI will have more information on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw when our preview goes live at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) tomorrow morning.

WWE Raw card for October 19, 2026 (announced):

Roman Reigns | WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Raw for the first time since Money in the Bank

Mr. Money in the Bank Penta vs. World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker

Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh