WWE Money in the Bank 2026 Live Results & Highlights

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place tonight at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Scroll down for the live coverage of this evening's premium live event.

One man and one woman will leave New Orleans tonight with a briefcase that guarantees a WWESuperstar can cash in on a World Championship of their choice at any time over the next year. The Money in the Bank briefcase has been the launchpad for several wrestlers' careers since the match was invented over two decades ago.

The winner of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match could be looking to target the winner of tonight's opening contest as Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight. Fans have been waiting for a very long time for Knight to get this shot and understand that tonight could be now or never for the Megastar to reach the top of the mountain in WWE.

With Reigns and Knight opening the show, they will avoid the looming threat of a potential cash-in this evening.

The same might not be true for the women if the triple-threat for the Women's World Championship takes place after the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. If that's the case, all bets will be off, and that titleholder had best have eyes in the back of her head after the bell rings on tonight's matchup.

No matter who wins tonight between Stephanie Vaquer, Liv Morgan, or Becky Lynch, there's no guarantee they will leave tonight's event with the title around their waist; the briefcase is already in play. Will it happen? Tune in to find out.

Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

Also scheduled for tonight's event, two of the biggest and baddest on the Raw roster will collide as Oba Femi takes on Bronson Reed. The master of the Tsunami has made Femi his target upon his return from injury last month.

Will The Ruler vanquish another foe? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE Money in the Bank results:

Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. The match was reportedly scheduled to close the show earlier this week is now opening the show. That's certainly interesting. Knight got a huge reaction from the WWE Universe for his entrance. Reigns got the reaction you would typically expect for the Tribal Chief. The crowd should be pretty split throughout the match.

As for the match itself, it took a while to get started as Reigns and Knight ran their mouths at one another for what felt like forever. But once the action got underway, the two men didn't hold back as Knight scored the early advantage, sending Reigns out of the ring to regroup. Reigns returned to the ring and tried to regain the advantage, but Knight seemed a step ahead early on.

Every time Reigns got some offense going, Knight turned it around and quickly regained control, which probably doesn't bode well for a potential title change this evening. The action eventually spilled outside as Knight made the mistake of focusing on clearing the commentary table to put Reigns through it. Unfortunately for Knight, this gave Reigns time to recover and attack him from behind, taking full control of the match.

From there, the match would go back and forth a bit; Reigns would hit a Superman Punch, but Knight kicked out at two. Reigns attempted a spear, but Knight leapfrogged over it as Reigns collided with the corner post. Knight capitalized with a superplex followed by a Burning Hammer, but Reigns kicked out at two. The action spilled out to ringside again; both men tried to put the other through the commentators' table, but neither succeeded.

Back in the ring, Reigns went for another spear, but Knight reversed it into a BFT for another two-count. The commentators stated this was the first time anyone had kicked out of Knight's finish. Reigns would eventually hit his spear, but Knight also managed to kick out at two. Roman would look to hit another spear, but Knight countered with a spear of his own for another two-count.

Knight and Reigns headed back outside the ring. Reigns attempts yet another spear, but Knight counters and sends Reigns crashing through the barricade. Knight would follow it up with a messy powerbomb through the commentary table before pushing Reigns back into the ring. LA Knight hit a leaping top-rope elbow drop for another two-count. At this point, Reigns began spamming the Superman Punch before hitting Knight with a spear to retain the title.

After the match, 946 appeared in the crowd and teased an attack on Reigns, but the Usos and Solo Sikoa came up from behind, and the six men began brawling around the arena instead. The six men ended up brawling outside the arena, which caused the 946 to retreat.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice.

Keep refreshing throughout the evening for The Takedown on SI's live coverage of tonight's WWE Money in the Bank premium live event.

WWE Money in the Bank card:

Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Women's World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens vs. Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Je'Von Evans