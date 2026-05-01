New WrestleMania Weekend Fan Incident Led to 911 Call on CM Punk

CM Punk was the talk of WrestleMania weekend and not just because he had a five-star match against Roman Reigns in the night two main event inside Allegiant Stadium.

In the aftermath of the show, a fan video was released that showed Punk snapping at a fan. In the video, the fan attempts to get close to AJ Lee and Bayley, but Bayley pushes him away. Soon after, Punk enters and smacks the phone out of the fan's hand.

In the days following the situation, reports indicated that the fan was not going to press charges on Punk, but did say that he wanted an apology from the WWE Superstar. Security in Las Vegas during WrestleMania was a talking point coming out of the show, with many stars openly discussing the need for more of it during a high-fan-volume weekend like WrestleMania.

CM Punk smacks away fan's phone after WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns. 😬 https://t.co/4XueMMpb6u pic.twitter.com/UwKU3Ut1EH — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2026

Booker T, AJ Styles, and other talents detailed inappropriate experiences with fans. On Friday morning, TMZ reported that a new fan incident involving CM Punk occurred during the weekend and sparked a 911 call.

Fan incident leads to a 911 call on CM Punk

CM Punk | WWE

According to the report, the incident occurred in the lobby of the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on April 20. TMZ ran a recording of the 911 call, which is interpreted from Spanish to English for the dispatcher.

The call accuses CM Punk of shoving and pushing a fan in the chest. The fan also describes Punk as full of anger. According to TMZ, police responded to the call, but no report was filed.

“I was here waiting for the WWE superstars and I was trying to get a picture and maybe an autograph from them. Without ill intentions I just got close to them. And then when I got close, the star CM Punk pushes me and chops me from my chest… Inside the lobby of MGM Hotel here in Las Vegas… His face was red and his eyesight was full of anger.” CM Punk 911 call translation

CM Punk was one of the main attractions at this year's WrestleMania. He lost to Roman Reigns in the night two main event and also appeared for the company on a variety of different media outlets. Punk's wife, AJ Lee, was also a major part of the show. She wrestled and lost to Becky Lynch with the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line.

😳 Exclusive: CM Punk allegedly shoved another fan in his chest at MGM Grand. pic.twitter.com/7Ux7t1h14x — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2026

WrestleMania 42 was the biggest event of the year for WWE. Next year, the company will run the show from Saudi Arabia for the first time in history.