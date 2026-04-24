AJ Styles Speaks Out After His Own Fan Incident During WrestleMania Weekend

AJ Styles had an important WrestleMania weekend this year in Las Vegas.

Styles didn't wrestle at the event because he lost a retirement match to Gunther at this year's Royal Rumble. Instead, he was one of the lead inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Styles entered the Hall of Fame alongside Stephanie McMahon, Demolition, Dennis Rodman, and others. The Hall of Fame ceremony took place on the Friday before WrestleMania 42 inside Allegiant Stadium. During WrestleMania Saturday on night one, Styles appeared in front of the live audience with his class counterparts.

A major story coming out of WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas was the lack of security and fan behavior around WWE Superstars who were not on the clock or at an event.

Reports from several stars indicated that fans were too comfortable approaching them, even when they were specifically asked to give them space. Early this week, a video surfaced of CM Punk smacking a phone out of the hands of a fan who was recording AJ Lee and Bayley having a goodbye moment. Charges weren't filed, but the person has requested an apology from Punk.

AJ Styles had strong advice for WWE fans

AJ Styles | Netflix

In a new interview on his Phenomenally Retro podcast, Styles opened up on fan issues during WrestleMania weekend and even had advice for diehard WWE fans.

“I’m not taking pictures because once I start, I’ll never stop," Styles said. "So, if I have my family with me, I can’t do that. I said, 'Hey, I’m not taking pictures right now. I’m sorry.’ And they just swarmed me like bees. Even this one guy, even though I told him no pictures, he was walking and laying on me and stuff like that ... And finally, security was able to find me and take me to the elevator.

"I understand that they think they know the superstars because they’ve watched them for so long, but at the same time, you’ve got to remember that they’re real people. It can get overwhelming when that many people swarm you like that. I get it. No means no with pictures and whatnot. If they ask you not to, chill out.“

Styles is a multiple-time world champion across several different wrestling promotions, including WWE, TNA, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Regarding retirement, Styles has said to truly never say never on a return, because his son is in the business.