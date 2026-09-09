Nick Khan Makes Big Claim About Triple H and WWE's Creative Team

WWE often draws plenty of fan criticism, and Nick Khan has now shared his thoughts about it while praising Chief Content Officer Triple H.

In recent years, WWE has landed major deals with Netflix and ESPN, among others, as the company has continued to break records from a business perspective. The company also beganresizing superstar compensation following WrestleMania, further improving the bottom line.

However, many fans have been critical of the on-screen product for some time now, and this discourse is especially evident on social media.

In a new interview, WWE President Nick Khan discussed the fans' criticism while also highlighting the company's creative team, led by Triple H.

Triple H | WWE

Khan says WWE has the best creative in wrestling

Speaking on The Varsity with John Ourand, Khan was asked about WWE's deals with ESPN and Netflix. When Ourand noted that some fans were upset they couldn't watch WWE through ESPN Unlimited when the deal launched because it wasn't available on all providers, Khan stated that this has been corrected, as the app is currently available on YouTube TV and Comcast. He also pointed out that sports fans often complain, especially on social media.

Khan went on to compare sports to politics, explaining that by believing what you see on social media, you'll incorrectly predict outcomes.

"If you believe what social media says, you will incorrectly predict so many outcomes," Khan said. "For companies that read it and believe it and react to it, it never, ever works. Even if you see some of these companies that took some of these far-right or far-left positions, that’s not what most people are looking for. Most people are looking for left of center [or] right of center."

Khan then emphasized that you could not be reactive to criticism. Instead, it was crucial to "rely on your team," and he praised Triple H.

"We have the best creative in terms of all of wrestling in Triple H," Khan said. "We have the best live events team. We have the best merchandise and consumer products team. They’re able to monetize it. If you’ve seen the growth of TKO,...each of these [companies] continue to grow every year. It’s not easy, but it’s not supposed to be easy. We have to continue to develop and redevelop what we do, and make sure we have the right team in place to help make the right decision."

WWE is coming off a memorable Sunday Night's Main Event show in Atlanta this past weekend. The company will hold Raw and SmackDown in Mexico City over the next week, and both tapings are set to deliver star-studded cards.