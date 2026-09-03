WWE's Internal Reaction to Netflix's Latest Censorship on Raw

Some within WWE are reportedly feeling a certain type of way regarding Netflix's recent censorship of Monday Night Raw.

Due to their upcoming travel schedule, WWE made the decision to tape this week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown. Monday's Raw opened with a huge angle that saw Royce Keys and OTM attack The Usos in the parking lot, leaving them a bloody mess.

Unfortunately for the angle, and WWE for that matter, Netflix made the call to censor the segment heavily. Not only did it negate the angle's impact, but it also drew heavy criticism from the WWE Universe online. Shortly after Raw went off the air on Monday, Triple H took to social media to post the segment in its entirety, uncensored.

WWE's post-production department feels "handcuffed" by Netflix restrictions

This week's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select discussed the ongoing WWE censorship issues on Netflix at length. It was said that some in WWE's post-production department currently feel "handcuffed" by the restrictions Netflix has placed on their weekly product. This was seemingly amplified following this week's episode of Raw.

While those within WWE understood the parameters when joining Netflix, some didn't expect things to be so intense.

Regarding Triple H posting the uncensored footage of the attack on social media, it was said to be a "unanimous" decision internally. Some questioned why an angle of this magnitude wasn't saved for when the show was airing live to avoid this type of initial censorship.

How should WWE navigate Netflix censorship moving forward?

While airing this segment live would have allowed it to air uncensored at first, you can bet the on-demand version of Raw would still have been heavily censored by Netflix. We have seen examples of this before, with things like words on T-shirts and middle-finger gestures.

It will be interesting to see how WWE chooses to handle things like this moving forward. With Netflix having no issue airing all types of mature content on its streaming platform, perhaps the two sides should return to the bargaining table and see if they can raise the show's rating to avoid this happening in the future.

If WWE can't change the terms of its deal, this is likely just the beginning of WWE posting uncensored segments to social media so the WWE Universe can see things the way the company envisioned them. WWE's current deal with Netflix isn't expected to end until 2035.